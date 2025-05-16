Cannabis Stock Movers For May 16, 2025

GAINERS:
- Body and Mind BMMJ shares closed up 6900.00% at $0.01
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 70.00% at $0.00
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 20.90% at $1.66
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 20.00% at $0.00
- Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 11.20% at $0.49
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 9.43% at $1.04
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 6.67% at $0.00
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed up 5.77% at $0.03
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals CRBP shares closed up 5.55% at $7.34
- Kaya Holdings KAYS shares closed up 4.39% at $0.03
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 3.53% at $0.38
- Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 3.44% at $5.13
LOSERS:
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 13.04% at $0.00
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 11.11% at $0.02
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 10.89% at $0.05
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 9.38% at $0.01
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 7.63% at $0.03
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed down 6.59% at $0.06
- Curaleaf Holdings CURLF shares closed down 5.66% at $0.83
- Cresco Labs CRLBF shares closed down 5.36% at $0.68
- Trulieve Cannabis TCNNF shares closed down 4.33% at $4.46
- cbdMD YCBD shares closed down 4.04% at $0.95
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
