Marijuana Stock Movers For May 14, 2025

GAINERS:

LOSERS:

BBRRF Logo
BBRRFBlueberries Medical Corp
$0.01029.66%
Overview
BLOZF Logo
BLOZFCannabix Technologies Inc
$0.2600-37.8%
CBWTF Logo
CBWTFAuxly Cannabis Group Inc
$0.06606.45%
CGC Logo
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.40-3.45%
CNBX Logo
CNBXCNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.00128-20.0%
CNTMF Logo
CNTMFFLUENT Corp
$0.0500-6.54%
CPHRF Logo
CPHRFCipher Pharmaceuticals Inc
$8.93-3.67%
CURR Logo
CURRCurrenc Group Inc
$0.9601-13.5%
CVSI Logo
CVSICV Sciences Inc
$0.0285-7.90%
CWBHF Logo
CWBHFCharlottes Web Holdings Inc
$0.10045.68%
CXXIF Logo
CXXIFC21 Investments Inc
$0.175013.1%
ELLXF Logo
ELLXFElixinol Wellness Ltd
$0.0075025.0%
ESE Logo
ESEESCO Technologies Inc
$178.47-3.74%
FLOOF Logo
FLOOFFlower One Holdings Inc
$0.000001-99.0%
FUAPF Logo
FUAPFGlobal Compliance Applications Corp
$0.00200-4.76%
GNLN Logo
GNLNGreenlane Holdings Inc
$0.0060013.2%
LBUY Logo
LBUYLeafbuyer Technologies Inc
$0.027558.0%
NWVCF Logo
NWVCFEnWave Corp
$0.24677.78%
RMHB Logo
RMHBRocky Mountain High Brands Inc
$0.00580100.0%
SOLCF Logo
SOLCFSOL Global Investments Corp
$0.0743-5.70%
TGIFF Logo
TGIFF1933 Industries Inc
$0.00480-20.0%
UGRO Logo
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.3951-3.63%
VFF Logo
VFFVillage Farms International Inc
$1.004.17%
ZDPY Logo
ZDPYZoned Properties Inc
$0.41997.68%
