Marijuana Stock Movers For May 14, 2025

GAINERS:
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed up 58.05% at $0.03
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed up 13.21% at $0.01
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 9.66% at $0.01
- EnWave NWVCF shares closed up 7.78% at $0.25
- Zoned Properties ZDPY shares closed up 7.68% at $0.42
- Cannabix Technologies BLOZF shares closed up 6.62% at $0.45
- Auxly Cannabis Group CBWTF shares closed up 6.45% at $0.07
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed up 5.68% at $0.10
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 4.17% at $1.00
LOSERS:
- Flower One Hldgs FLOOF shares closed down 99.00% at $1e-06
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed down 20.00% at $0.00
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed down 13.50% at $1.00
- Elixinol Wellness ELLXF shares closed down 8.33% at $0.01
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 7.90% at $0.03
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 6.54% at $0.05
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 5.70% at $0.07
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed down 4.76% at $0.00
- ESCO Technologies ESE shares closed down 3.74% at $178.47
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed down 3.67% at $8.93
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed down 3.63% at $0.39
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 3.45% at $0.00
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down 3.45% at $1.41
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 3.10% at $0.15
