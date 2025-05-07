Cannabis Stock Movers For May 7, 2025

GAINERS:
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed up 52.00% at $0.00
- Target Group CBDY shares closed up 35.29% at $0.00
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed up 16.67% at $0.00
- Blueberries Medical BBRRF shares closed up 13.00% at $0.01
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 9.09% at $0.01
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 7.77% at $0.43
- Village Farms Intl VFF shares closed up 4.24% at $0.65
LOSERS:
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 20.79% at $0.10
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN shares closed down 19.78% at $0.01
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 16.67% at $0.00
- Pharmadrug LMLLF shares closed down 16.25% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 13.26% at $0.02
- Affinor Growers RSSFF shares closed down 9.43% at $0.04
- Green Thumb Indus GTBIF shares closed down 9.42% at $6.02
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 9.09% at $0.00
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed down 8.73% at $0.14
- Charlottes Web Holdings CWBHF shares closed down 7.26% at $0.08
- CLS Holdings USA CLSH shares closed down 6.72% at $0.03
- SOL Global Investments SOLCF shares closed down 4.17% at $0.08
- Global Hemp Group GBHPF shares closed down 4.17% at $0.01
- FLUENT CNTMF shares closed down 3.69% at $0.05
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Cannabis is evolving—don’t get left behind!
Curious about what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead in today’s competitive market?
Join top executives, investors, and industry leaders at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago on June 9-10. Dive deep into market-shaping strategies, investment trends, and brand-building insights that will define the future of cannabis.
Secure your spot now before prices go up—this is where the biggest deals and connections happen!