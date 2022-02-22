 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

15 Stocks To Watch During Russia-Ukraine Conflict
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 22, 2022 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
15 Stocks To Watch During Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new set of sanctions Tuesday against Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence on Monday.

Biden has indicated that the United States will take action if necessary, leaving American investors worried about the potential fallout. 

What Happened: Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are soaring, causing global markets to sink — most notably the Russian MOEX, the main exchange in Moscow.

The MOEX is down 19.93% year-to-date. The S&P 500 is down 9.67%, while China’s SSE Composite Index is down 4.82% year-to-date. 

Russia and Ukraine are known for producing wheat and grain. If sanctions are imposed, both countries will suffer supply chain disruptions, causing the prices of agricultural exports to rise further than their current levels. 

Why It's Important: The disruptions in the supply chain can present a unique opportunity for American companies who provide farmers with equipment to sell more products domestically. As an example, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) can benefit from its grain trading.

The following are agricultural, material, defense, cybersecurity and crypto stocks to watch if the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues. 

Agriculture:

  • John Deere (NYSE: DE)
  • Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)
  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW)

Materials:

  • United States Steel (NYSE: X)
  • Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF)
  • Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE)

Defense:

  • Lockheed-Martin (NYSE: LMT)
  • Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX)
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII)

Cyber Security:

  • CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD)
  • Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS)
  • Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW)

Crypto:

  • Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT)
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA)
  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ: HIVE)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BG + CLF)

Tesla And 4 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders
Insiders Sell More Than $92M Of 4 Stocks
CNBC's Final Trades: Advanced Micro Devices, Walt Disney, Boeing And More
Cleveland-Cliffs's Return on Invested Capital Insights
'This Company Is On Fire': Why This Investor Bought Cleveland-Cliffs Stock After Q4 Earnings
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 11, 2022: Cassava Sciences, Cleveland Cliffs, GameStop, and More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government Large Cap Mid Cap News Penny Stocks Politics Small Cap Top Stories Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com