15 Stocks To Watch During Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Joe Biden is expected to announce a new set of sanctions Tuesday against Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into two separatist pro-Moscow regions in eastern Ukraine after recognizing their independence on Monday.

Biden has indicated that the United States will take action if necessary, leaving American investors worried about the potential fallout.

What Happened: Tensions between Russia and Ukraine are soaring, causing global markets to sink — most notably the Russian MOEX, the main exchange in Moscow.

The MOEX is down 19.93% year-to-date. The S&P 500 is down 9.67%, while China’s SSE Composite Index is down 4.82% year-to-date.

Russia and Ukraine are known for producing wheat and grain. If sanctions are imposed, both countries will suffer supply chain disruptions, causing the prices of agricultural exports to rise further than their current levels.

Why It's Important: The disruptions in the supply chain can present a unique opportunity for American companies who provide farmers with equipment to sell more products domestically. As an example, Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) can benefit from its grain trading.

The following are agricultural, material, defense, cybersecurity and crypto stocks to watch if the Russia-Ukraine conflict continues.

Agriculture:

John Deere (NYSE: DE)

(NYSE: DE) Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG)

(NYSE: BG) Calavo Growers (NASDAQ: CVGW)

Materials:

United States Steel (NYSE: X)

(NYSE: X) Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF)

(NYSE: CLF) Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE)

Defense:

Lockheed-Martin (NYSE: LMT)

(NYSE: LMT) Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX)

(NYSE: RTX) Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII)

Cyber Security:

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD)

(NASDAQ: CRWD) Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS)

(NASDAQ: ZS) Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW)

Crypto: