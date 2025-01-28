Tech Rebounds After Black Monday, Nvidia Rallies 6%, GM Plummets: What's Driving Markets Tuesday?

Tech stocks attempted a rebound after Monday's devastating crash triggered by DeepSeek, as investors show interest in dip-buying the hardest-hit names.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA climbed by over 6% after plunging 17% and erasing nearly $600 billion in market capitalization the previous day, following a series of reassuring comments suggesting that DeepSeek's development may not be as detrimental to the semiconductor giant as initially feared.

The Nasdaq 100 gained 1.6% after a 2.9% drop the day before, outperforming other major indices.

Notably, General Motors Co. GM tumbled 8.5%, despite slightly beating Street expectations on earnings, as the automaker failed to provide updates on the potential impact of Trump tariffs, leaving investors in limbo.

The dollar strengthened after multiple overnight reports indicated that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is considering universal tariffs of 2.5%, with gradual increases up to 20%, allowing countries room to negotiate with President Donald Trump’s administration. Treasury yields rose about 3 basis points across the curve, reflecting slight investor nervousness and inflation concerns in the bond market.

In macro news, the Conference Board’s consumer confidence retreated in January, with the index dropping 5.4 points to 104.1. All five components of the index weakened, though the sharpest decline came from consumers’ assessments of the current economic situation.

Gold climbed 0.8% to $2,760 per ounce, sitting less than one percentage point away from record highs.

In commodities, natural gas extended its sharp decline, down 5.4% after shedding over 7% on Monday, while oil remained steady at $73 per barrel.

The crypto market stabilized after Monday's tech-driven turmoil weighed on sentiment toward digital assets. Bitcoin BTC/USD has reclaimed the $102,000 level, up 2.9%.

Tuesday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price 1-day %chg Nasdaq 100 21,474.80 1.6% S&P 500 6,071.78 1.0% Dow Jones 44,932.78 0.5% Russell 2000 2,281.94 -0.1% Updated at 1:18 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY rose 1% to $604.72.

rose 1% to $604.72. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average DIA inched 0.4% higher to $449.

inched 0.4% higher to $449. The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series QQQ rallied 1.6% to $511.88.

rallied 1.6% to $511.88. The iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM flattened at $226.48.

flattened at $226.48. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK outperformed, up 2.4%; the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund XLU lagged, down 1.9%.

Tuesday’s Stock Movers

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd . RCL rallied over 13% to fresh record highs after stronger than expected quarterly reports.

. rallied over 13% to fresh record highs after stronger than expected quarterly reports. Other companies reacting to quarterly earnings included Lockheed Martin Corp. LMT , down 7.6%, Boeing Co . BA is up 3.6%, RTX Corp. RTX up 2.7%, Kimberly-Clark Corp. KMB is down 0.9%.

, down 7.6%, . is up 3.6%, up 2.7%, is down 0.9%. Companies slated to report earnings after the close include Starbucks Corp. SBUX and Chubb Ltd. CB .

