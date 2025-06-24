Applied Materials To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Goldman Sachs lowered Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP price target from $48 to $46. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $51.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Guggenheim increased the price target for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX from $50 to $68. Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez maintained a Buy rating. Cidara Therapeutics shares closed at $44.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham raised CorMedix Inc CRMD price target from $15 to $20. Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating. CorMedix shares closed at $16.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Lyell Immunopharma Inc LYEL from $1 to $10. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor maintained a Neutral rating. Lyell Immunopharma shares closed at $8.99 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs slashed the price target for RH RH from $199 to $179. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. RH shares closed at $186.22 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc DKS price target from $250 to $240. B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained a Buy rating. DICK’S Sporting shares settled at $175.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc MTSI price target from $250 to $270. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating. MACOM Technology Solutions shares closed at $138.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc increased Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB price target from $220 to $240. Keybanc analyst Steve Barger maintained an Overweight rating. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares closed at $202.19 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT from $200 to $220. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco maintained an Overweight rating. Applied Materials shares settled at $171.96 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald increased Lam Research Corporation LRCX price target from $90 to $115. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco maintained an Overweight rating. Lam Research shares closed at $91.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying AAP stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Advertisement
Read This Next:
- BlackBerry Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AAPAdvance Auto Parts Inc
$50.60-2.56%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
33.80
Growth
6.26
Quality
Not Available
Value
74.96
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMATApplied Materials Inc
$174.591.53%
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
$133.713.19%
CDTXCidara Therapeutics Inc
$47.876.50%
CMPCompass Minerals International Inc
$19.81-%
CRMDCormedix Inc
$16.811.51%
CTVACorteva Inc
$74.790.47%
DKSDick's Sporting Goods Inc
$177.250.83%
FMCFMC Corp
$43.000.26%
KRThe Kroger Co
$73.88-0.16%
LRCXLam Research Corp
$92.901.41%
LYELLyell Immunopharma Inc
$9.465.23%
MTSIMACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
$138.65-%
RHRH
$182.93-1.77%
WABWestinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp
$202.19-%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in