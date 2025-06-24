June 24, 2025 9:06 AM 3 min read

Applied Materials To Rally Around 28%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Goldman Sachs lowered Advance Auto Parts, Inc. AAP price target from $48 to $46. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. Advance Auto Parts shares closed at $51.93 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Guggenheim increased the price target for Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. CDTX from $50 to $68. Guggenheim analyst Seamus Fernandez maintained a Buy rating. Cidara Therapeutics shares closed at $44.95 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Needham raised CorMedix Inc CRMD price target from $15 to $20. Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating. CorMedix shares closed at $16.56 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Lyell Immunopharma Inc LYEL from $1 to $10. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Mitchell Kapoor maintained a Neutral rating. Lyell Immunopharma shares closed at $8.99 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Goldman Sachs slashed the price target for RH RH from $199 to $179. Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. RH shares closed at $186.22 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities cut DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc DKS price target from $250 to $240. B of A Securities analyst Robert Ohmes maintained a Buy rating. DICK’S Sporting shares settled at $175.79 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities raised MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc MTSI price target from $250 to $270. B of A Securities analyst Vivek Arya maintained a Buy rating. MACOM Technology Solutions shares closed at $138.65 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc increased Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation WAB price target from $220 to $240. Keybanc analyst Steve Barger maintained an Overweight rating. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies shares closed at $202.19 on Monday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT from $200 to $220. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco maintained an Overweight rating. Applied Materials shares settled at $171.96 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald increased Lam Research Corporation LRCX price target from $90 to $115. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Matthew Prisco maintained an Overweight rating. Lam Research shares closed at $91.61 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

