BlackBerry Gears Up For Q1 Print; Here Are The Recent Forecast Changes From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

BlackBerry Limited BB will release earnings results for the first quarter, after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 24.

Analysts expect the Waterloo, Canada-based company to report quarterly earnings at $0 per share, up from $2.73 per share in the year-ago period. BlackBerry projects to report quarterly revenue of $112.19 million, compared to $144 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Monday, QNX, a subsidiary of BlackBerry, and Vector Informatik signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly create a new software platform designed to support the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

BlackBerry shares gained 2.1% to close at $4.32 on Monday.

CIBC analyst Todd Coupland maintained an Outperformer rating and cut the price target from $7 to $6 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Sector Perform rating and lowered the price target from $4 to $3.75 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michael Walkley maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $4.75 to $4.25 on April 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

TD Cowen analyst Daniel Chan upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3.25 to $4 on Dec. 20, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

