Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics
Cidara Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting CDTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1208.33% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CDTX) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Cidara Therapeutics maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cidara Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cidara Therapeutics was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.50 to $6.00. The current price Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX) is trading at is $0.46, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
