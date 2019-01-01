Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) was reported by Stephens & Co. on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $215.00 expecting AAP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.34% upside). 32 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Advance Auto Parts maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Advance Auto Parts, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Advance Auto Parts was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Advance Auto Parts (AAP) rating was a maintained with a price target of $246.00 to $215.00. The current price Advance Auto Parts (AAP) is trading at is $193.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
