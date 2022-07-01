Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2022

Upgrades

For First Republic Bank FRC, Atlantic Equities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the first quarter, First Republic Bank showed an EPS of $2.00, compared to $1.79 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of First Republic Bank shows a 52-week-high of $222.86 and a 52-week-low of $133.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.20.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for Sitio Royalties Corp STR from Sector Perform to Outperform. Sitio Royalties earned $0.12 in the first quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sitio Royalties shows a 52-week-high of $30.90 and a 52-week-low of $22.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $23.18.

According to Credit Suisse, the prior rating for Coupang Inc CPNG was changed from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Coupang had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.00 and a 52-week-low of $8.98. Coupang closed at $12.75 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

Downgrades

For HBT Financial Inc HBT, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, HBT Finl had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.51. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.99 and a 52-week-low of $14.19. HBT Finl closed at $17.87 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM from Buy to Underperform. In the first quarter, ZIM Integrated Shipping showed an EPS of $14.19, compared to $5.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $91.23 and a 52-week-low of $33.71. At the end of the last trading period, ZIM Integrated Shipping closed at $47.23.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Micron Technology Inc MU was changed from Buy to Neutral. Micron Technology earned $2.59 in the third quarter, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $98.45 and a 52-week-low of $53.60. At the end of the last trading period, Micron Technology closed at $55.28.

According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for Duck Creek Technologies Inc DCT was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. In the third quarter, Duck Creek Technologies showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Duck Creek Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.85.

For Huntington Bancshares Inc HBAN, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Huntington Bancshares had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. The current stock performance of Huntington Bancshares shows a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.03.

For Live Oak Bancshares Inc LOB, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Live Oak Bancshares had an EPS of $0.76, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.89 and a 52-week-low of $32.05. At the end of the last trading period, Live Oak Bancshares closed at $33.89.

Nomura Instinet downgraded the previous rating for XPeng Inc XPEV from Buy to Neutral. XPeng earned $0.28 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.45 and a 52-week-low of $18.01. XPeng closed at $31.74 at the end of the last trading period.

For FedEx Corp FDX, Berenberg downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. FedEx earned $6.87 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of FedEx shows a 52-week-high of $302.65 and a 52-week-low of $192.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $226.71.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Duck Creek Technologies Inc DCT from Buy to Neutral. Duck Creek Technologies earned $0.01 in the third quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Duck Creek Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $50.90 and a 52-week-low of $13.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $14.85.

For Talaris Therapeutics Inc TALS, SVB Leerink downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, Talaris Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $1.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.48 and a 52-week-low of $4.35. Talaris Therapeutics closed at $4.51 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sonoco Products Co SON. The price target seems to have been set at $66.00 for Sonoco Products. Sonoco Products earned $1.85 in the first quarter, compared to $0.90 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.82 and a 52-week-low of $51.52. At the end of the last trading period, Sonoco Products closed at $57.04.

With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Symbotic Inc SYM. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Symbotic. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.12. Symbotic closed at $10.97 at the end of the last trading period.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SoundHound AI Inc SOUN with a Neutral rating. The price target for SoundHound AI is set to $3.00. For the first quarter, SoundHound AI had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.14 and a 52-week-low of $2.55. SoundHound AI closed at $2.68 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark initiated coverage on Belite Bio Inc BLTE with a Buy rating. The price target for Belite Bio is set to $57.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.20 and a 52-week-low of $8.80. Belite Bio closed at $31.14 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Paramount Global PARA. The price target seems to have been set at $26.00 for Paramount Global. Paramount Global earned $0.60 in the first quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.21 and a 52-week-low of $23.69. Paramount Global closed at $24.68 at the end of the last trading period.

Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Comcast Corp CMCSA with an Outperform rating. The price target for Comcast is set to $43.00. In the first quarter, Comcast showed an EPS of $0.86, compared to $0.76 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $61.80 and a 52-week-low of $37.56. At the end of the last trading period, Comcast closed at $39.24.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Alvotech ALVO with a Hold rating. The price target for Alvotech is set to $10.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.04 and a 52-week-low of $7.94. At the end of the last trading period, Alvotech closed at $8.21.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cousins Properties Inc CUZ with a Peer Perform rating. Cousins Props earned $0.67 in the first quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.41 and a 52-week-low of $28.67. Cousins Props closed at $29.23 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OptimizeRx Corp OPRX with a Neutral rating. The price target for OptimizeRx is set to $29.00. For the first quarter, OptimizeRx had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of OptimizeRx shows a 52-week-high of $99.18 and a 52-week-low of $21.33. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $27.39.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Certara Inc CERT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Certara is set to $28.00. Certara earned $0.11 in the first quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.48 and a 52-week-low of $16.18. At the end of the last trading period, Certara closed at $21.46.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on VectivBio Holding AG VECT. The price target seems to have been set at $23.00 for VectivBio Holding. NoneThe current stock performance of VectivBio Holding shows a 52-week-high of $12.48 and a 52-week-low of $2.74. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.40.

With a Neutral rating, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson Inc HOG. The price target seems to have been set at $35.00 for Harley-Davidson. For the first quarter, Harley-Davidson had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.51 and a 52-week-low of $29.80. Harley-Davidson closed at $31.66 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.