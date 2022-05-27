Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 27, 2022

Upgrades

According to Bernstein, the prior rating for HCA Healthcare Inc HCA was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. HCA Healthcare earned $4.12 in the first quarter, compared to $4.14 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $279.02 and a 52-week-low of $198.69. At the end of the last trading period, HCA Healthcare closed at $211.79.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for O-I Glass Inc OI was changed from Neutral to Buy. O-I Glass earned $0.56 in the first quarter, compared to $0.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.46 and a 52-week-low of $10.64. At the end of the last trading period, O-I Glass closed at $15.66.

According to Benchmark, the prior rating for iQIYI Inc IQ was changed from Hold to Buy. iQIYI earned $0.03 in the first quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.12 and a 52-week-low of $1.86. At the end of the last trading period, iQIYI closed at $3.91.

Baird upgraded the previous rating for Boot Barn Holdings Inc BOOT from Neutral to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Boot Barn Holdings showed an EPS of $1.47, compared to $0.75 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $134.50 and a 52-week-low of $65.78. At the end of the last trading period, Boot Barn Holdings closed at $78.22.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Macy's Inc M was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the first quarter, Macy's showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $37.95 and a 52-week-low of $15.68. At the end of the last trading period, Macy's closed at $22.92.

According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Ulta Beauty Inc ULTA was changed from Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Ulta Beauty had an EPS of $6.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $4.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $438.63 and a 52-week-low of $319.05. Ulta Beauty closed at $377.96 at the end of the last trading period.

For Roku Inc ROKU, Pivotal Research upgraded the previous rating of Sell to Hold. For the first quarter, Roku had an EPS of $0.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of Roku shows a 52-week-high of $490.76 and a 52-week-low of $75.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $88.54.

Needham upgraded the previous rating for Boston Scientific Corp BSX from Hold to Buy. Boston Scientific earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Boston Scientific shows a 52-week-high of $47.49 and a 52-week-low of $37.96. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.14.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Graphic Packaging Holding Co GPK from Market Perform to Outperform. For the first quarter, Graphic Packaging Holding had an EPS of $0.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.71 and a 52-week-low of $16.94. At the end of the last trading period, Graphic Packaging Holding closed at $21.45.

Downgrades

For NetApp Inc NTAP, OTR Global downgraded the previous rating of Positive to Mixed. In the third quarter, NetApp showed an EPS of $1.44, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of NetApp shows a 52-week-high of $96.82 and a 52-week-low of $64.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $70.49.

Credit Suisse downgraded the previous rating for Citigroup Inc C from Outperform to Neutral. For the first quarter, Citigroup had an EPS of $2.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.62. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.29 and a 52-week-low of $45.40. Citigroup closed at $54.09 at the end of the last trading period.

For Surrozen Inc SRZN, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Surrozen had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.98. Surrozen closed at $2.55 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Molecular Templates Inc MTEM from Buy to Underperform. Molecular Templates earned $0.38 in the first quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.30 and a 52-week-low of $0.94. Molecular Templates closed at $0.97 at the end of the last trading period.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Galera Therapeutics Inc GRTX was changed from Neutral to Underperform. For the first quarter, Galera Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.75. The current stock performance of Galera Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $10.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.74.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for VMware Inc VMW from Outperform to Sector Perform. For the first quarter, VMware had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $167.83 and a 52-week-low of $91.53. At the end of the last trading period, VMware closed at $124.36.

According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for Redbox Entertainment Inc RDBX was changed from Neutral to Sell. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.22 and a 52-week-low of $1.61. Redbox Entertainment closed at $7.55 at the end of the last trading period.

For American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. American Eagle Outfitters earned $0.16 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.99 and a 52-week-low of $11.61. At the end of the last trading period, American Eagle Outfitters closed at $14.02.

CLSA downgraded the previous rating for Lufax Holding Ltd LU from Buy to Outperform. In the first quarter, Lufax Holding showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lufax Holding shows a 52-week-high of $13.04 and a 52-week-low of $4.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.95.

For Gap Inc GPS, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the first quarter, Gap had an EPS of $0.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.48. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.24. Gap closed at $11.12 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Gap Inc GPS was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Gap earned $0.44 in the first quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.35 and a 52-week-low of $9.24. At the end of the last trading period, Gap closed at $11.12.

For Urban Outfitters Inc URBN, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the first quarter, Urban Outfitters had an EPS of $0.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.10 and a 52-week-low of $17.81. At the end of the last trading period, Urban Outfitters closed at $20.85.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Medtronic PLC MDT was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Medtronic had an EPS of $1.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $135.89 and a 52-week-low of $98.18. At the end of the last trading period, Medtronic closed at $99.44.

For Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc ZBH, Needham downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. Zimmer Biomet Holdings earned $1.61 in the first quarter, compared to $1.71 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $169.98 and a 52-week-low of $108.47. At the end of the last trading period, Zimmer Biomet Holdings closed at $120.65.

For CVS Health Corp CVS, Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, CVS Health showed an EPS of $2.22, compared to $2.04 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $111.25 and a 52-week-low of $79.33. At the end of the last trading period, CVS Health closed at $97.80.

For UnitedHealth Group Inc UNH, Bernstein downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. In the first quarter, UnitedHealth Group showed an EPS of $5.49, compared to $5.31 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of UnitedHealth Group shows a 52-week-high of $553.29 and a 52-week-low of $383.12. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $502.23.

For VMware Inc VMW, Keybanc downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Sector Weight. VMware earned $1.28 in the first quarter, compared to $1.76 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of VMware shows a 52-week-high of $167.83 and a 52-week-low of $91.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $124.36.

Initiations

With a Buy rating, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Allarity Therapeutics Inc ALLR. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Allarity Therapeutics. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.20 and a 52-week-low of $1.10. Allarity Therapeutics closed at $2.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing Inc RGTI with an Outperform rating. The current stock performance of Rigetti Computing shows a 52-week-high of $11.37 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.34.

Stifel initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare Inc ONEM with a Buy rating. The price target for 1Life Healthcare is set to $12.00. In the first quarter, 1Life Healthcare showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $0.29 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of 1Life Healthcare shows a 52-week-high of $38.16 and a 52-week-low of $5.94. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.47.

Stifel initiated coverage on Oak Street Health Inc OSH with a Buy rating. The price target for Oak Street Health is set to $25.00. For the first quarter, Oak Street Health had an EPS of $0.43, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $65.22 and a 52-week-low of $13.29. Oak Street Health closed at $18.25 at the end of the last trading period.

