 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2022
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 09, 2022 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2022

 

Upgrades

  • According to Capital One, the prior rating for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Federal Realty Investment earned $1.51 in the third quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.51 and a 52-week-low of $90.16. Federal Realty Investment closed at $122.79 at the end of the last trading period.

Check out this: Executives Buy Around $64M Of 3 Stocks

  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Tenet Healthcare showed an EPS of $2.70, compared to $4.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.69 and a 52-week-low of $48.20. At the end of the last trading period, Tenet Healthcare closed at $74.07.
  • For Absolute Software Corp (NASDAQ:ABST), TD Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Absolute Software earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. At the end of the last trading period, Absolute Software closed at $8.03.
  • For Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Enphase Energy showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enphase Energy shows a 52-week-high of $282.46 and a 52-week-low of $108.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.50.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $52.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.13.
  • For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Advanced Micro Devices shows a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $72.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.23.
  • Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) from Neutral to Positive. Penn National Gaming earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.76. At the end of the last trading period, Penn National Gaming closed at $48.11.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for GDS Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. GDS Holdings earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GDS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $116.76 and a 52-week-low of $34.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.98.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Karyopharm Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.39 and a 52-week-low of $4.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics closed at $8.19 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Thomson Reuters earned $0.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.60 and a 52-week-low of $80.16. At the end of the last trading period, Thomson Reuters closed at $103.16.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • Lake Street downgraded the previous rating for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, QuinStreet showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.26 and a 52-week-low of $13.23. At the end of the last trading period, QuinStreet closed at $15.57.
  • For General Motors Co (NYSE:GM), Nomura Instinet downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, General Motors had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.21 and a 52-week-low of $47.07. At the end of the last trading period, General Motors closed at $49.46.
  • For Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WTW), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Willis Towers Watson earned $5.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $240.34 and a 52-week-low of $217.00. At the end of the last trading period, Willis Towers Watson closed at $225.14.
  • According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. Incyte earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.50 and a 52-week-low of $61.91. Incyte closed at $70.07 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Big Lots earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.23 and a 52-week-low of $38.44. Big Lots closed at $39.45 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on SeqLL Inc (NASDAQ:SQL) with a Buy rating. The price target for SeqLL is set to $3.00. The current stock performance of SeqLL shows a 52-week-high of $5.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.60.
  • JPWith a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for R1 RCM. In the third quarter, R1 RCM showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.28 and a 52-week-low of $18.71. At the end of the last trading period, R1 RCM closed at $24.45.
  • With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Veritone. Veritone earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.34 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. Veritone closed at $17.70 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Hour Loop Inc (NASDAQ:HOUR). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Hour Loop. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Hour Loop closed at $2.55 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Safehold. In the third quarter, Safehold showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.29 and a 52-week-low of $56.33. At the end of the last trading period, Safehold closed at $60.28.
  • Needham initiated coverage on Verano Holdings Corp (OTC:VRNOF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verano Holdings is set to $26.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.86. At the end of the last trading period, Verano Holdings closed at $11.56.
  • Keybanc initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Constellation Energy is set to $51.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.57 and a 52-week-low of $44.17. Constellation Energy closed at $45.50 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

 

Related Articles (ACAD + ABST)

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Expert Ratings For ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
Earnings Scheduled For February 8, 2022
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Acadia, Stoke Team Up In $900M+ Deal On RNA Therapies For CNS Disorders
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RatingsUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
IFFBarclaysMaintains121.0
PRQRJMP SecuritiesMaintains8.0
IFFWells FargoMaintains155.0
FLTBarclaysMaintains306.0
OKTABTIGMaintains273.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com