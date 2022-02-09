Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 9, 2022
Upgrades
- According to Capital One, the prior rating for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Federal Realty Investment earned $1.51 in the third quarter, compared to $1.12 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.51 and a 52-week-low of $90.16. Federal Realty Investment closed at $122.79 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the fourth quarter, Tenet Healthcare showed an EPS of $2.70, compared to $4.72 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $83.69 and a 52-week-low of $48.20. At the end of the last trading period, Tenet Healthcare closed at $74.07.
- For Absolute Software Corp (NASDAQ:ABST), TD Securities upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. Absolute Software earned $0.13 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.20 and a 52-week-low of $7.22. At the end of the last trading period, Absolute Software closed at $8.03.
- For Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH), Craig-Hallum upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, Enphase Energy showed an EPS of $0.73, compared to $0.51 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Enphase Energy shows a 52-week-high of $282.46 and a 52-week-low of $108.88. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $144.50.
- HC Wainwright & Co. upgraded the previous rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $52.80 and a 52-week-low of $15.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.13.
- For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD), Daiwa Capital upgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Advanced Micro Devices had an EPS of $0.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.52. The current stock performance of Advanced Micro Devices shows a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $72.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $128.23.
- Susquehanna upgraded the previous rating for Penn National Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) from Neutral to Positive. Penn National Gaming earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $142.00 and a 52-week-low of $37.76. At the end of the last trading period, Penn National Gaming closed at $48.11.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the previous rating for GDS Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GDS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. GDS Holdings earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of GDS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $116.76 and a 52-week-low of $34.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.98.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Karyopharm Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.39 and a 52-week-low of $4.42. Karyopharm Therapeutics closed at $8.19 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI), RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. Thomson Reuters earned $0.43 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.54 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $123.60 and a 52-week-low of $80.16. At the end of the last trading period, Thomson Reuters closed at $103.16.
Downgrades
- Lake Street downgraded the previous rating for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, QuinStreet showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $25.26 and a 52-week-low of $13.23. At the end of the last trading period, QuinStreet closed at $15.57.
- For General Motors Co (NYSE:GM), Nomura Instinet downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, General Motors had an EPS of $1.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.52. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.21 and a 52-week-low of $47.07. At the end of the last trading period, General Motors closed at $49.46.
- For Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WTW), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Willis Towers Watson earned $5.67 in the fourth quarter, compared to $5.23 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $240.34 and a 52-week-low of $217.00. At the end of the last trading period, Willis Towers Watson closed at $225.14.
- According to SVB Leerink, the prior rating for Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) was changed from Market Perform to Underperform. Incyte earned $0.10 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $94.50 and a 52-week-low of $61.91. Incyte closed at $70.07 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Big Lots earned $0.14 in the third quarter, compared to $0.76 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.23 and a 52-week-low of $38.44. Big Lots closed at $39.45 at the end of the last trading period.
Initiations
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on SeqLL Inc (NASDAQ:SQL) with a Buy rating. The price target for SeqLL is set to $3.00. The current stock performance of SeqLL shows a 52-week-high of $5.80 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.60.
- JPWith a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM). The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for R1 RCM. In the third quarter, R1 RCM showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.28 and a 52-week-low of $18.71. At the end of the last trading period, R1 RCM closed at $24.45.
- With a Buy rating, B of A Securities initiated coverage on Veritone Inc (NASDAQ:VERI). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Veritone. Veritone earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.34 and a 52-week-low of $13.06. Veritone closed at $17.70 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, EF Hutton initiated coverage on Hour Loop Inc (NASDAQ:HOUR). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Hour Loop. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.33 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Hour Loop closed at $2.55 at the end of the last trading period.
- With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE). The price target seems to have been set at $150.00 for Safehold. In the third quarter, Safehold showed an EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.28 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $95.29 and a 52-week-low of $56.33. At the end of the last trading period, Safehold closed at $60.28.
- Needham initiated coverage on Verano Holdings Corp (OTC:VRNOF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Verano Holdings is set to $26.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.86. At the end of the last trading period, Verano Holdings closed at $11.56.
- Keybanc initiated coverage on Constellation Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CEG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Constellation Energy is set to $51.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.57 and a 52-week-low of $44.17. Constellation Energy closed at $45.50 at the end of the last trading period.
