Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 31, 2021

Upgrades

For GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDRX), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, GoodRx Holdings had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of GoodRx Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $64.22 and a 52-week-low of $26.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.78.

According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Textron showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.80 and a 52-week-low of $31.82. Textron closed at $71.94 at the end of the last trading period.

For Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS), B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Alliance Data Systems showed an EPS of $5.99, compared to $1.86 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $128.16 and a 52-week-low of $39.77. At the end of the last trading period, Alliance Data Systems closed at $94.63.

BTIG upgraded the previous rating for Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Tyler Technologies showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.38 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Tyler Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $498.98 and a 52-week-low of $319.58. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $477.28.

Canaccord Genuity upgraded the previous rating for Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) from Hold to Buy. Digital Turbine earned $0.34 in the first quarter, compared to $0.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Digital Turbine shows a 52-week-high of $102.56 and a 52-week-low of $20.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.24.

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, BancorpSouth Bank showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of BancorpSouth Bank shows a 52-week-high of $35.59 and a 52-week-low of $18.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $28.63.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was changed from Outperform to Strong Buy. In the second quarter, Cadence Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.84, compared to $0.45 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $7.73. Cadence Bancorp closed at $21.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Jefferies upgraded the previous rating for Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Funko had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.34. Funko closed at $18.65 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for DSP Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) from Outperform to Market Perform. DSP Group earned $0.12 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of DSP Group shows a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.99.

Needham downgraded the previous rating for DSP Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, DSP Group had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.06. The current stock performance of DSP Group shows a 52-week-high of $22.00 and a 52-week-low of $12.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $21.99.

For Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY), UBS downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Zymergen’s EPS was $1.30. The current stock performance of Zymergen shows a 52-week-high of $52.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.85. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.00.

Initiations

Citigroup initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) with a Buy rating. The price target for Occidental Petroleum is set to $35.00. For the second quarter, Occidental Petroleum had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.76. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.50 and a 52-week-low of $8.52. At the end of the last trading period, Occidental Petroleum closed at $25.25.

For CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAHC), Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. The current stock performance of CA Healthcare Acquisition shows a 52-week-high of $10.32 and a 52-week-low of $9.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.92.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PALI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Palisade Bio is set to $7.00. For the second quarter, Palisade Bio had an EPS of $0.75, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.67. The current stock performance of Palisade Bio shows a 52-week-high of $10.91 and a 52-week-low of $2.34. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.73.

With a Buy rating, B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:XELA). The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Exela Technologies. In the second quarter, Exela Technologies showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $7.82 and a 52-week-low of $0.33. Exela Technologies closed at $2.30 at the end of the last trading period.

Seaport Global initiated coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) with a Buy rating. The price target for Berkshire Hills Bancorp is set to $30.00. In the second quarter, Berkshire Hills Bancorp showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $28.97 and a 52-week-low of $8.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.91.

Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ:PUBM) with an Outperform rating. The price target for PubMatic is set to $37.00. In the second quarter, PubMatic earned $0.18. The stock has a 52-week-high of $76.96 and a 52-week-low of $22.42. At the end of the last trading period, PubMatic closed at $27.47.

With an Outperform rating, Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite Inc (NASDAQ:MGNI). The price target seems to have been set at $39.00 for Magnite. For the second quarter, Magnite had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.39 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. At the end of the last trading period, Magnite closed at $28.41.

Macquarie initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for ironSource is set to $11.00. ironSource earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. ironSource closed at $9.78 at the end of the last trading period.

Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for AppLovin is set to $90.00. In the second quarter, AppLovin showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.10 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $90.03 and a 52-week-low of $49.41. At the end of the last trading period, AppLovin closed at $73.30.

With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Redhill Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:RDHL). The price target seems to have been set at $22.00 for Redhill Biopharma. In the second quarter, Redhill Biopharma showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.52 and a 52-week-low of $5.90. Redhill Biopharma closed at $8.59 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Virgin Galactic Hldgs. Virgin Galactic Hldgs earned $0.39 in the second quarter, compared to $0.30 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.80 and a 52-week-low of $14.27. At the end of the last trading period, Virgin Galactic Hldgs closed at $24.88.

For First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN), Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. For the second quarter, First Finl Bankshares had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $26.71. At the end of the last trading period, First Finl Bankshares closed at $47.53.

With a Neutral rating, Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Digital Turbine. In the first quarter, Digital Turbine showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Digital Turbine shows a 52-week-high of $102.56 and a 52-week-low of $20.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.24.

Raymond James initiated coverage on Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Wheels Up Experience is set to $10.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Wheels Up Experience’s EPS was $0.12. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $15.00 and a 52-week-low of $6.65. Wheels Up Experience closed at $6.80 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Adagio Therapeutics is set to $33.00. The current stock performance of Adagio Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.34.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for Adagio Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Adagio Therapeutics closed at $32.34.

With a Buy rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI). The price target seems to have been set at $57.00 for Adagio Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . At the end of the last trading period, Adagio Therapeutics closed at $32.34.

Guggenheim initiated coverage on Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Adagio Therapeutics is set to $40.00. The current stock performance of Adagio Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of Missing 52-Week High and a 52-week-low of Missing 52-Week Low . Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $32.34.

