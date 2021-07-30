fbpx

QQQ
-2.53
369.01
-0.69%
DIA
-0.91
351.73
-0.26%
SPY
-1.98
442.63
-0.45%
TLT
+ 0.70
148.12
+ 0.47%
GLD
-0.67
171.84
-0.39%

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
July 30, 2021 10:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

 

Upgrades

  • According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Gentherm had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Gentherm shows a 52-week-high of $83.99 and a 52-week-low of $38.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.48.
  • RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, T-Mobile US showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.20 and a 52-week-low of $104.54. T-Mobile US closed at $144.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Needham upgraded the previous rating for KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, KLA showed an EPS of $4.43, compared to $2.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $359.69 and a 52-week-low of $171.31. KLA closed at $319.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) from Neutral to Overweight. Alexander & Baldwin earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.28 and a 52-week-low of $10.04. At the end of the last trading period, Alexander & Baldwin closed at $19.35.
  • B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Hartford Finl Servs Gr showed an EPS of $2.33, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr shows a 52-week-high of $69.94 and a 52-week-low of $34.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.21.
  • For SPS Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, SPS Commerce had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.06 and a 52-week-low of $70.15. At the end of the last trading period, SPS Commerce closed at $100.37.
  • According to Citigroup, the prior rating for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, GreenSky showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.34. At the end of the last trading period, GreenSky closed at $6.28.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Ashland Global Holdings had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.96 and a 52-week-low of $66.95. Ashland Global Holdings closed at $84.91 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Gibraltar Industries showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.02 and a 52-week-low of $50.43. At the end of the last trading period, Gibraltar Industries closed at $73.80.

See all analyst ratings upgrades.

 

Downgrades

  • For Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Citrix Systems showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.47 and a 52-week-low of $94.66. At the end of the last trading period, Citrix Systems closed at $99.00.
  • For Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.90 and a 52-week-low of $24.24. At the end of the last trading period, Pinterest closed at $72.04.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Agios Pharmaceuticals earned $1.44 in the second quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.16 and a 52-week-low of $32.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals closed at $49.84 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Axcella Health earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Axcella Health shows a 52-week-high of $6.84 and a 52-week-low of $3.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.60.
  • According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Misonix Inc (NASDAQ:MSON) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Misonix showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.04. At the end of the last trading period, Misonix closed at $23.84.
  • JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Proofpoint earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $175.25 and a 52-week-low of $91.60. Proofpoint closed at $174.63 at the end of the last trading period.

See all analyst ratings downgrades.

 

Initiations

  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ:PYPD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PolyPid is set to $24.00. In the first quarter, PolyPid earned $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.95. PolyPid closed at $7.23 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for N-able.  Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.47.
  • With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for ironSource. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. ironSource closed at $8.66 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDYN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings is set to $25.00. In the first quarter, Grid Dynamics Holdings showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Grid Dynamics Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $21.13 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.06.
  • BTIG initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Riot Blockchain is set to $45.00. In the first quarter, Riot Blockchain showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Riot Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $79.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.90.

See all analyst ratings initiations.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Upgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2021

Upgrades read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2021

  read more

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2021

  read more