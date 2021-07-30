Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 30, 2021
Upgrades
- According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Gentherm had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. The current stock performance of Gentherm shows a 52-week-high of $83.99 and a 52-week-low of $38.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $81.48.
- RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, T-Mobile US showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $150.20 and a 52-week-low of $104.54. T-Mobile US closed at $144.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- Needham upgraded the previous rating for KLA Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) from Hold to Buy. In the fourth quarter, KLA showed an EPS of $4.43, compared to $2.73 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $359.69 and a 52-week-low of $171.31. KLA closed at $319.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) from Neutral to Overweight. Alexander & Baldwin earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.28 and a 52-week-low of $10.04. At the end of the last trading period, Alexander & Baldwin closed at $19.35.
- B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Hartford Finl Servs Gr showed an EPS of $2.33, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hartford Finl Servs Gr shows a 52-week-high of $69.94 and a 52-week-low of $34.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $63.21.
- For SPS Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC), Baird upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the second quarter, SPS Commerce had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. The stock has a 52-week-high of $118.06 and a 52-week-low of $70.15. At the end of the last trading period, SPS Commerce closed at $100.37.
- According to Citigroup, the prior rating for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) was changed from Sell to Neutral. In the second quarter, GreenSky showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.40 and a 52-week-low of $3.34. At the end of the last trading period, GreenSky closed at $6.28.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) was changed from Underweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Ashland Global Holdings had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.84. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $95.96 and a 52-week-low of $66.95. Ashland Global Holdings closed at $84.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK), Keybanc upgraded the previous rating of Sector Weight to Overweight. In the first quarter, Gibraltar Industries showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.02 and a 52-week-low of $50.43. At the end of the last trading period, Gibraltar Industries closed at $73.80.
See all analyst ratings upgrades.
Downgrades
- For Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS), Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Underweight. In the second quarter, Citrix Systems showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.53 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $148.47 and a 52-week-low of $94.66. At the end of the last trading period, Citrix Systems closed at $99.00.
- For Pinterest Inc (NYSE:PINS), JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Pinterest showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.90 and a 52-week-low of $24.24. At the end of the last trading period, Pinterest closed at $72.04.
- According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) was changed from Neutral to Sell. Agios Pharmaceuticals earned $1.44 in the second quarter, compared to $1.31 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.16 and a 52-week-low of $32.47. Agios Pharmaceuticals closed at $49.84 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) was changed from Neutral to Underweight. Axcella Health earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Axcella Health shows a 52-week-high of $6.84 and a 52-week-low of $3.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.60.
- According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Misonix Inc (NASDAQ:MSON) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, Misonix showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.04. At the end of the last trading period, Misonix closed at $23.84.
- JMP Securities downgraded the previous rating for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Proofpoint earned $0.63 in the second quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $175.25 and a 52-week-low of $91.60. Proofpoint closed at $174.63 at the end of the last trading period.
See all analyst ratings downgrades.
Initiations
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on PolyPid Ltd (NASDAQ:PYPD) with an Overweight rating. The price target for PolyPid is set to $24.00. In the first quarter, PolyPid earned $0.47. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $6.95. PolyPid closed at $7.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for N-able. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.47.
- With a Buy rating, Needham initiated coverage on ironSource Ltd (NYSE:IS). The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for ironSource. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $11.25 and a 52-week-low of $7.80. ironSource closed at $8.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GDYN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Grid Dynamics Holdings is set to $25.00. In the first quarter, Grid Dynamics Holdings showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Grid Dynamics Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $21.13 and a 52-week-low of $6.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.06.
- BTIG initiated coverage on Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Riot Blockchain is set to $45.00. In the first quarter, Riot Blockchain showed an EPS of $0.09, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Riot Blockchain shows a 52-week-high of $79.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $31.90.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.