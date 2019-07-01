Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Signature Bank shares rose 1.6% to close at $120.84 on Friday.
- Barclays upgraded Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Callon Petroleum rose 3.5% to close at $6.59 on Friday.
- Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) from Neutral to Buy. Tutor Perini rose 2.9% to $14.27 in pre-market trading.
- BTIG upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Sell to Neutral. KB Home shares rose 1.3% to close at $25.73 on Friday.
- Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Tecnoglass rose 3.2% to $6.70 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Neutral to Buy. Western Digital shares rose 5.5% to $50.18 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) from Neutral to Outperform. United Therapeutics shares rose 2.5% to $80.00 in pre-market trading.
- KeyBanc upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Six Flags shares rose 2% to $50.69 in pre-market trading.
- Baird upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from Neutral to Outperform. Generac Hldgs fell 0.5% to close at $69.41 on Friday.
- Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) from Neutral to Buy. Anaplan shares rose 5.4% to $53.20 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) from Overweight to Neutral. KAR Auction shares fell 59.7% to close at $25.00 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo downgraded SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from Outperform to Market Perform. SVB Financial shares rose 1.5% to close at $224.59 on Friday.
- Guggenheim downgraded Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Buy to Neutral. Fox shares fell 0.2% to $36.57 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from Neutral to Underperform. Yum Brands fell 0.3% to $110.39 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) from Neutral to Sell. SolarWinds shares rose 0.4% to close at $18.34 on Friday.
- Bank of America downgraded Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) from Buy to Neutral. Zoetis shares rose 0.7% to close at $113.49 on Friday.
- Berenberg downgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Hold. Carnival shares fell 0.2% to $46.44 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Brunswick shares rose 3.4% to close at $45.89 on Friday.
- Barclays downgraded SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. SM Energy shares rose 1.8% to $12.75 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded GreenSky LLC (NASDAQ: GSKY) from Buy to Hold. GreenSky shares rose 0.8% to $12.39 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) with aN Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $32. Corteva closed at $29.57 on Friday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) with a Buy rating. The price target for IAA is set to $47. IAA closed at $38.78 on Friday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) with a Hold rating. Stitch Fix shares closed at $31.99 on Friday.
- Barclays initiated coverage on GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX) with aN Overweight rating. The price target for GSX Techedu is set to $13. GSX Techedu shares closed at $10.79 on Friday.
- Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) with a Buy rating. The price target for AmeriCold Realty Trust is set to $38. AmeriCold Realty Trust shares closed at $32.42 on Friday.
