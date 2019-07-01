Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 01, 2019 9:14am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Signature Bank shares rose 1.6% to close at $120.84 on Friday.
  • Barclays upgraded Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Callon Petroleum rose 3.5% to close at $6.59 on Friday.
  • Analysts at DA Davidson upgraded Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE: TPC) from Neutral to Buy. Tutor Perini rose 2.9% to $14.27 in pre-market trading.
  • BTIG upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from Sell to Neutral. KB Home shares rose 1.3% to close at $25.73 on Friday.
  • Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ: TGLS) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Tecnoglass rose 3.2% to $6.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Mizuho upgraded Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from Neutral to Buy. Western Digital shares rose 5.5% to $50.18 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) from Neutral to Outperform. United Therapeutics shares rose 2.5% to $80.00 in pre-market trading.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: SIX) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Six Flags shares rose 2% to $50.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird upgraded Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) from Neutral to Outperform. Generac Hldgs fell 0.5% to close at $69.41 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs upgraded Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) from Neutral to Buy. Anaplan shares rose 5.4% to $53.20 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) from Overweight to Neutral. KAR Auction shares fell 59.7% to close at $25.00 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) from Outperform to Market Perform. SVB Financial shares rose 1.5% to close at $224.59 on Friday.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Fox Corp (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Buy to Neutral. Fox shares fell 0.2% to $36.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) from Neutral to Underperform. Yum Brands fell 0.3% to $110.39 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) from Neutral to Sell. SolarWinds shares rose 0.4% to close at $18.34 on Friday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) from Buy to Neutral. Zoetis shares rose 0.7% to close at $113.49 on Friday.
  • Berenberg downgraded Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) from Buy to Hold. Carnival shares fell 0.2% to $46.44 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Brunswick shares rose 3.4% to close at $45.89 on Friday.
  • Barclays downgraded SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. SM Energy shares rose 1.8% to $12.75 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey downgraded GreenSky LLC (NASDAQ: GSKY) from Buy to Hold. GreenSky shares rose 0.8% to $12.39 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Barclays initiated coverage on Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) with aN Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Corteva is set to $32. Corteva closed at $29.57 on Friday.
  • Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) with a Buy rating. The price target for IAA is set to $47. IAA closed at $38.78 on Friday.
  • Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ: SFIX) with a Hold rating. Stitch Fix shares closed at $31.99 on Friday.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on GSX Techedu Inc (NYSE: GSX) with aN Overweight rating. The price target for GSX Techedu is set to $13. GSX Techedu shares closed at $10.79 on Friday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) with a Buy rating. The price target for AmeriCold Realty Trust is set to $38. AmeriCold Realty Trust shares closed at $32.42 on Friday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BC + CCL)

Barron's Picks And Pans: AbbVie, Crocs, RealReal, Roku And More
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald's, Microsoft And More
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 27, 2019
Carnival Gets Price Target Cut On Weak Continental Europe Demand
68 Biggest Movers From Friday
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tyson, Tesla, Crocs And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
STZMaintains190.0
SIVBMaintains280.0
PLUSUpgrades
DEMaintains185.0
ARReinstates6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

TPG Growth To Buy Gym Chain Crunch Fitness