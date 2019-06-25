Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) from Neutral to Buy. Lincoln National shares rose 1% to $63.55 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) from Neutral to Buy. GrubHub rose 4.7% to $75.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE: SITE) from Neutral to Outperform. SiteOne Landscape Supply shares fell 0.5% to close at $66.90 on Monday.
- Wolfe Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ: ERI) from Peer Perform to Outperform. Eldorado Resorts shares rose 0.8% to $46.12 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE: GTES) from Neutral to Buy. Gates Industrial shares fell 1.6% to close at $10.80 on Monday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GasLog Ltd (NYSE: GLOG) from Hold to Buy. GasLog shares rose 2.7% to $13.50 in pre-market trading.
- DA Davidson upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) from Neutral to Buy. 1st Constitution shares fell 4.1% to close at $18.09 on Monday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Caesars rose 0.5% to $11.50 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie downgraded Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE: TRI) from Outperform to Neutral. Thomson Reuters shares fell 0.6% to $65.47 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Hexo Corp (NYSE: HEXO) from Outperform to Perform. HEXO shares fell 3.4% to $5.18 in pre-market trading.
- Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) from Buy to Neutral. Sherwin-Williams shares rose 0.1% to close at $465.96 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ: BHF) from Neutral to Sell. Brighthouse Financial shares fell 6.9% to $35.50 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush downgraded Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from Outperform to Neutral. Shopify shares fell 1.5% to $307.20 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital downgraded Tiffany & Co. (NYSE: TIF) from Buy to Hold. Tiffany shares fell 1.9% to close at $91.85 on Monday.
- Consumer Edge Research downgraded Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Kellogg shares fell 1.4% to $55.00 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Jaffray downgraded FTS International Inc (NYSE: FTSI) from Overweight to Neutral. FTS International shares fell 8.1% to close at $5.76 on Monday.
- Bank of America downgraded Pivotal Software Inc (NYSE: PVTL) from Neutral to Underperform. Pivotal Software shares fell 3.1% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Mcdonald's is set to $230. Mcdonald's closed at $203.92 on Monday.
- Analysts at Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Pyxus International is set to $71. Pyxus International shares closed at $13.43 on Monday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NGM) with a Buy rating. The price target for NGM Biopharmaceuticals is set to $26. NGM Biopharmaceuticals closed at $13.85 on Monday.
- Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ: SPTN) with a Buy rating. . The price target for SpartanNash is set to $15. SpartanNash shares closed at $10.89 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Starbucks is set to $92. Starbucks shares closed at $83.65 on Monday.
- KeyBanc initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: XHR) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Xenia Hotels is set to $24. Xenia Hotels shares closed at $20.41 on Monday.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ: RMTI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Rockwell Medical is set to $11. Rockwell Medical shares closed at $2.96 on Monday.
- Analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE: PK) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Park Hotels is set to $34. Park Hotels shares closed at $27.47 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Domino's is set to $320. Domino's closed at $274.37 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Microchip Technology is set to $105. Microchip Technology shares closed at $85.13 on Monday.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.