Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 7, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 07, 2019 9:05am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) from Hold to Buy. Schlumberger rose 1.8 percent to $35.68 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) from Underweight to Neutral. Garmin shares fell 0.1 percent to close at $78.37 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Piper Jaffray upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE: HP) from Neutral to Overweight. Helmerich & Payne shares rose 0.4 percent to close at $51.18 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC) from Neutral to Buy. Exelon shares rose 0.2 percent to $50.33 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup upgraded WP Carey Incey (NYSE: WPC) from Sell to Neutral. W.P. Carey shares rose 0.4 percent to $84.64 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Matador Resources Co (NYSE: MTDR) from Neutral to Overweight. Matador Resources shares rose 0.8 percent to $16.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Vertical Research upgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) from Hold to Buy. JetBlue shares rose 0.3 percent to $17.98 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE: HLX) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Helix Energy shares closed at $6.98 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc upgraded Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) from Sector Weight to Overweight. Anaplan shares rose 2.4 percent to $48.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush upgraded Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: GLUU) from Neutral to Outperform. Glu Mobile rose 2.1 percent to $7.20 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Michaels shares fell 1 percent to $8.10 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) from Neutral to Underweight. QEP Resources shares fell 2.8 percent to $6.49 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ: CDEV) from Overweight to Neutral. Centennial Resource Development shares fell 1.2 percent to close at $7.46 on Thursday.
  • Argus Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) from Buy to Hold. Skyworks shares fell 0.6 percent to $69.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Guggenheim downgraded Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MRTX) from Buy to Neutral. Mirati Therapeutics shares fell 1.4 percent to $95.56 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) from Outperform to Market Perform. Camping World shares fell 2.6 percent to $11.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Jaffray downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: TCBI) from Overweight to Neutral. Texas Capital Bancshares fell 1.2 percent to $59.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) from Buy to Hold. Invesco shares fell 1.5 percent to $20.45 in pre-market trading.
  • Stephens & Co. downgraded Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Mammoth Energy shares rose 2.3 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded American Tower Corp (NYSE: AMT) from Buy to Neutral. American Tower shares fell 0.4 percent to $211.78 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Veeva is set to $151. Veeva shares closed at $159.00 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Stifel initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) with a Buy rating. The price target for X4 Pharmaceuticals is set to $27. X4 Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $13.95 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Applied Materials is set to $40. Applied Materials closed at $41.38 on Thursday.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on Select Interior Concepts Inc (NASDAQ: SIC) with a Buy rating. The price target for Select Interior Concepts is set to $15. Select Interior Concepts shares closed at $10.04 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) with a Buy rating. Waitr shares closed at $5.68 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Activision Blizzard is set to $47. Activision Blizzard closed at $44.08 on Thursday.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FATE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Fate Therapeutics is set to $20. Fate Therapeutics closed at $17.71 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Establishment Labs Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ESTA) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Establishment Labs is set to $37. Establishment Labs shares closed at $22.22 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AGRX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Agile Therapeutics is set to $5. Agile Therapeutics shares closed at $1.03 on Thursday.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) with a Sell rating. The price target for New Relic is set to $83. New Relic shares closed at $100.50 on Thursday.

