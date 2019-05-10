Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 10, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2019 9:24am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) from Neutral to Buy. Ford rose 1.7 percent to $10.37 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Citigroup upgraded Centene Corp (NYSE: CNC) from Neutral to Buy. Centene rose 1.1 percent to $55.34 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Longbow Research upgraded Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) from Neutral to Buy. Whirlpool shares gained 0.9 percent to $135.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) from Neutral to Buy. Huntsman shares rose 2.3 percent to $20.41 in pre-market trading.
  • Seaport Global upgraded Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA) from Neutral to Buy. Mueller Water Products shares rose 0.44 percent to close at $9.15 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Imperial Capital upgraded Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA) from Underperform to In-Line. Copa shares rose 0.7 percent to $98.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho upgraded PNM Resources Inc (NYSE: PNM) from Neutral to Buy. PNM shares rose 0.52 percent to close at $46.55 on Thursday.
  • BNP Paribas upgraded LexinFintech Holdings Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ: LX) from Hold to Buy. LexinFintech rose 1.1 percent to $12.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE: JLL) from Neutral to Buy. Jones Lang LaSalle fell 2.93 percent to close at $136.41 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) from Underweight to Neutral. 3D Systems shares rose 3 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Citigroup downgraded Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) from Buy to Neutral. Universal Display shares fell 0.57 percent to close at $167.89 on Thursday.
  • DA Davidson downgraded Control4 Corp (NASDAQ: CTRL) from Buy to Neutral. Control4 shares fell 0.8 percent to $23.70 in pre-market trading.
  • First Analysis downgraded ChannelAdvisor Corp (NYSE: ECOM) from Strong Buy to Outperform. ChannelAdvisor shares fell 13.62 percent to close at $10.02 on Thursday.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO) from Buy to Hold. Nevro shares fell 17.2 percent to $52.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Marathon Petroleum shares fell 0.5 percent to $52.70 in pre-market trading.
  • B. Riley downgraded Yelp Inc (NYSE: YELP) from Buy to Neutral. Yelp shares fell 8.2 percent to $36.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) from Overweight to Neutral. Puma Biotechnology shares fell 36.7 percent to $19.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Seaport Global downgraded KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW) from Buy to Neutral. KEYW Holding shares rose 0.1 percent to close at $11.28 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ANIP) from Strong Buy to Outperform. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.06 percent to close at $73.17 on Thursday.
  • First Analysis downgraded AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ: ALRM) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Alarm.com shares rose 0.14 percent to close at $69.67 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • RF Lafferty initiated coverage on Reed's, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) with a Buy rating. The price target for Reed's is set to $5. Reed's shares closed at $3.70 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Baird initiated coverage on Alcon AG (NYSE: ALC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Alcon is set to $68. Alcon closed at $60.69 on Thursday.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Pinterest is set to $34. Pinterest shares closed at $28.75 on Thursday.
  • Seaport Global initiated coverage on United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) with a Neutral rating. United Technologies shares closed at $136.86 on Thursday.

