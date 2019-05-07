Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 7, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 07, 2019 9:07am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • JMP Securities upgraded Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) from Market Underperform to Market Outperform. SolarEdge Technologies shares rose 18 percent to $51.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Benchmark upgraded Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) from Hold to Buy. Veeco Instruments shares fell 0.1 percent to $12.96 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird upgraded Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) from Neutral to Outperform. Duluth Holdings rose 1.8 percent to $16.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Oppenheimer upgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- ADR (NASDAQ: GWPH) from Perform to Outperform. GW Pharmaceuticals rose 8.3 percent to $195.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Berenberg upgraded CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ: CONE) from Hold to Buy. CyrusOne shares fell 0.65 percent to close at $60.71 on Monday.
  • Longbow Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ: TXRH) from Neutral to Buy. Texas Roadhouse rose 0.6 percent to $55.26 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU) from Hold to Buy. Cohu shares rose 4.5 percent to $16.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Wells Fargo upgraded Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Computer Programs shares gained 4.51 percent to close at $28.05 on Monday.
  • Macquarie upgraded Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) from Neutral to Outperform. Planet Fitness shares rose 0.9 percent to $73.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ: SBGI) from In-Line to Outperform. Sinclair Broadcast shares rose 0.9 percent to $61.00 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Barclays downgraded Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Boeing shares fell 1.2 percent to $367.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: APC) from Buy to Hold. Anadarko Petroleum shares fell 0.2 percent to $75.35 in pre-market trading.
  • UBS downgraded Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE: GDI) from Buy to Neutral. Gardner Denver shares closed at $34.10 on Monday.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ: XENT) from Outperform to Market Perform. Intersect ENT shares fell 22.3 percent to $25.75 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) from Outperform to Market Perform. WageWorks shares rose 0.36 percent to close at $50.00 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Fluor Corporation (NEW) (NYSE: FLR) from Buy to Neutral. Fluor shares fell 2 percent to $28.43 in pre-market trading.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ADAP) from Outperform to Market Perform. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares fell 5 percent to $4.15 in pre-market trading.
  • BMO Capital downgraded Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) from Outperform to Market Perform. Physicians Realty shares fell 4.2 percent to $17.45 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Stifel initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) with a Hold rating. Jumia Technologies closed at $37.72 on Monday.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) with a Neutral rating. . The price target for Texas Instruments is set to $106. Texas Instruments shares closed at $115.86 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Roku is set to $84. Roku shares closed at $65.75 on Monday.
  • 86 Research initiated coverage on Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) with a Hold rating. Pinduoduo shares closed at $23.74 on Monday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on Cumulus Media Inc (NASDAQ: CMLS) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Cumulus Media is set to $20. Cumulus Media shares closed at $17.90 on Monday.
  • Bernstein initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) with an Outperform rating. Beyond Meat shares closed at $74.79 on Monday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) with a Market Perform rating. Jumia Technologies closed at $37.72 on Monday.
  • H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CHRS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Coherus Biosciences is set to $28. Coherus Biosciences shares closed at $16.71 on Monday.

