Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2019 9:01am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Edison International (NYSE: EIX) from Underperform to Neutral. Edison Intl shares rose 0.2 percent to $60.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Argus upgraded Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from Hold to Buy. Expedia shares fell 3.81 percent to close at $123.31 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: JT) from Neutral to Overweight. Jianpu Technology shares rose 4.3 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Compass Point upgraded Barings BDC Inc (NYSE: BBDC) from Neutral to Buy. Barings BDC shares fell 2.04 percent to close at $9.61 on Wednesday.
  • Barclays upgraded L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. L Brands shares rose 1.4 percent to $26.50 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from Sector Perform to Outperform. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares rose 3.3 percent to $103.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) from Neutral to Buy. Farfetch shares climbed 17.1 percent to $28.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays upgraded Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Hertz Global shares rose 2.7 percent to $19.61 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) from Neutral to Outperform. Kilroy Realty shares fell 0.89 percent to close at $73.71 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Raymond James upgraded Culp, Inc. (NYSE: CULP) from Market Perform to Outperform. Culp shares gained 2.04 percent to close at $18.55 on Thursday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Credit Suisse downgraded Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) from Outperform to Neutral. Camping World shares fell 0.3 percent to $12.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Bernstein downgraded Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ: HAIN) from Outperform to Market Perform. Hain Celestial shares rose 10.69 percent to close at $19.67 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America downgraded Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE: CW) from Buy to Neutral. Curtiss-Wright shares fell 0.78 percent to close at $123.29 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from Outperform to Market Perform. Nutanix shares fell 24.5 percent to $37.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from Buy to Hold. Delta Air shares fell 1 percent to close at $49.58 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) from Overweight to Neutral. Party City shares rose 0.9 percent to $10.50 in pre-market trading.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from Overweight to Neutral. First Republic Bank shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $104.98 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James downgraded Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Cantel Medical shares fell 12.77 percent to close at $73.52 on Thursday.
  • Compass Point downgraded Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE: GOLF) from Buy to Neutral. Acushnet shares rose 0.04 percent to close at $24.91 on Thursday.
  • TD Securities downgraded Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE: MAXR) from Speculative Buy to Hold. Maxar Technologies shares fell 22 percent to $5.70 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ: LIQT) with a Buy rating. The price target for LiqTech International is set to $3. LiqTech International shares closed at $2.22 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE: THG) with a Buy rating. Hanover Insurance shares closed at $118.71 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE: CDE) with a Buy rating. Coeur Mining shares closed at $4.78 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Brean Capital initiated coverage on Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: ABTX) with a Hold rating. Allegiance Bancshares shares closed at $38.26 on Thursday.
  • Janney Capital initiated coverage on Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) with a Buy rating. Marker Therapeutics shares closed at $6.22 on Thursday.
  • B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE: PVG) with a Buy rating. Pretium Resources shares closed at $8.09 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

