Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Deutsche Bank upgraded Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) from Hold to Buy. Saia shares fell 3.47 percent to close at $64.84 on Wednesday.
- Baird upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Neutral to Outperform. Cummins shares fell 0.6 percent to $148.40 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Neutral to Buy. Spirit Airlines shares fell 3.26 percent to close at $60.90 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse upgraded Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) from Neutral to Outperform. Bloom Energy shares fell 1 percent to $10.06 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James upgraded MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) from Underperform to Market Perform. Macrogenics shares rose 4.7 percent to $26.80 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) from Neutral to Outperform. Suncor Energy shares rose 0.3 percent to $33.30 in pre-market trading.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) from Hold to Buy. HealthEquity rose 4 percent to $69.09 in pre-market trading.
- Leerink Swann upgraded Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Zafgen shares fell 0.88 percent to close at $4.52 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies upgraded Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) from Hold to Buy. Guess? shares rose 1.6 percent to $20.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Baird upgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Outperform. PACCAR shares rose 1.2 percent to $66.32 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- BTIG Research downgraded FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) from Buy to Neutral. FireEye shares fell 11.5 percent to $16.30 in pre-market trading.
- Oppenheimer downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Outperform to Perform. Cummins shares fell 0.6 percent to $148.40 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) from Buy to Neutral. Owens-Illinois shares rose 0.03 percent to $19.72 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Vale shares rose 0.4 percent to $11.40 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) from Buy to Neutral. Elastic shares fell 7.2 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) from Buy to Hold. Omega Healthcare shares fell 0.3 percent to $39.25 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna downgraded First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) from Positive to Neutral. First Data shares fell 0.01 percent to $25.15 in pre-market trading.
- Craig-Hallum downgraded FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) from Buy to Hold. FormFactor shares rose 2.1 percent to $15.60 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Buy to Hold. Essex Property Trust shares fell 0.51 percent to close at $275.51 on Wednesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE: BSMX) from Overweight to Neutral. Banco Santander Mexico shares rose 0.8 percent to $7.36 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is set to $19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $11.23 on Wednesday.
- Loop Capital initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) with a Buy rating. The price target for XPO Logistics is set to $75. XPO Logistics shares closed at $59.31 on Wednesday.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Cactus is set to $39. Cactus shares closed at $33.38 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on 3Pea International Inc (NASDAQ: TPNL) with a Buy rating. The price target for 3Pea International is set to $6. 3Pea International shares closed at $4.92 on Wednesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is set to $29. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares closed at $9.83 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) with a Buy rating. Fiserv shares closed at $84.61 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) with a Sector Perform rating. Omega Healthcare shares closed at $39.37 on Wednesday.
- Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) with a Buy rating. The price target for G1 Therapeutics is set to $55. G1 Therapeutics closed at $20.70 on Wednesday.
- Baird initiated coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cellular Biomedicine is set to $26. Cellular Biomedicine shares closed at $17.62 on Wednesday.
