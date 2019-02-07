Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2019 9:05am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Deutsche Bank upgraded Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) from Hold to Buy. Saia shares fell 3.47 percent to close at $64.84 on Wednesday.
  • Baird upgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Neutral to Outperform. Cummins shares fell 0.6 percent to $148.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) from Neutral to Buy. Spirit Airlines shares fell 3.26 percent to close at $60.90 on Wednesday.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE: BE) from Neutral to Outperform. Bloom Energy shares fell 1 percent to $10.06 in pre-market trading.
  • Raymond James upgraded MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) from Underperform to Market Perform. Macrogenics shares rose 4.7 percent to $26.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie upgraded Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) from Neutral to Outperform. Suncor Energy shares rose 0.3 percent to $33.30 in pre-market trading.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) from Hold to Buy. HealthEquity rose 4 percent to $69.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Leerink Swann upgraded Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN) from Market Perform to Outperform. Zafgen shares fell 0.88 percent to close at $4.52 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies upgraded Guess?, Inc. (NYSE: GES) from Hold to Buy. Guess? shares rose 1.6 percent to $20.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Baird upgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) from Neutral to Outperform. PACCAR shares rose 1.2 percent to $66.32 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • BTIG Research downgraded FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) from Buy to Neutral. FireEye shares fell 11.5 percent to $16.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Outperform to Perform. Cummins shares fell 0.6 percent to $148.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI) from Buy to Neutral. Owens-Illinois shares rose 0.03 percent to $19.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale SA (NYSE: VALE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Vale shares rose 0.4 percent to $11.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Elastic NV (NYSE: ESTC) from Buy to Neutral. Elastic shares fell 7.2 percent to $82.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) from Buy to Hold. Omega Healthcare shares fell 0.3 percent to $39.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna downgraded First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) from Positive to Neutral. First Data shares fell 0.01 percent to $25.15 in pre-market trading.
  • Craig-Hallum downgraded FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORM) from Buy to Hold. FormFactor shares rose 2.1 percent to $15.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE: ESS) from Buy to Hold. Essex Property Trust shares fell 0.51 percent to close at $275.51 on Wednesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE: BSMX) from Overweight to Neutral. Banco Santander Mexico shares rose 0.8 percent to $7.36 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is set to $19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $11.23 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) with a Buy rating. The price target for XPO Logistics is set to $75. XPO Logistics shares closed at $59.31 on Wednesday.
  • Raymond James initiated coverage on Cactus Inc (NYSE: WHD) with a Strong Buy rating. The price target for Cactus is set to $39. Cactus shares closed at $33.38 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on 3Pea International Inc (NASDAQ: TPNL) with a Buy rating. The price target for 3Pea International is set to $6. 3Pea International shares closed at $4.92 on Wednesday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IOVA) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Iovance Biotherapeutics is set to $29. Iovance Biotherapeutics shares closed at $9.83 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ: FISV) with a Buy rating. Fiserv shares closed at $84.61 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Scotiabank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) with a Sector Perform rating. Omega Healthcare shares closed at $39.37 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) with a Buy rating. The price target for G1 Therapeutics is set to $55. G1 Therapeutics closed at $20.70 on Wednesday.
  • Baird initiated coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ: CBMG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Cellular Biomedicine is set to $26. Cellular Biomedicine shares closed at $17.62 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSMX + BE)

58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
46 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CTSHBMO CapitalUpgrades0.0
GESJefferiesUpgrades0.0
MGNXCitigroupUpgrades39.0
PCARBairdUpgrades0.0
PDMStifel NicolausUpgrades20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Is US Unemployment So Low That A Recession Is Unavoidable?