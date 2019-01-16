Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2019
Top Upgrades
- Bank of America upgraded Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) from Neutral to Buy. MetLife shares closed at $44.06 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup upgraded Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from Neutral to Buy. Accenture shares rose 1.2 percent to $148.60 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cosan shares closed at $9.86 on Tuesday.
- Barclays upgraded Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Williams Companies shares closed at $25.45 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Teradata shares closed at $41.72 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) from Underweight to Neutral. Navient shares closed at $10.46 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan upgraded OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) from Underweight to Neutral. OneMain closed at $27.73 on Tuesday.
- Itau BBA upgraded Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Southern Copper shares closed at $30.70 on Tuesday.
Top Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. NetApp shares closed at $62.46 on Tuesday.
- Bank of America downgraded SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) from Buy to Neutral. Sysco shares closed at $62.72 on Tuesday.
- Cross Research downgraded Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) from Buy to Hold. Electronics for Imaging shares fell 26 percent to $20.12 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Snap shares fell 11.6 percent to $5.78 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Outperform to Market Perform. PG&E shares dropped 9.6 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from Buy to Neutral. Allison Transmission shares closed at $47.68 on Tuesday.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Overweight to Neutral. Nordstrom shares fell 7 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) from Buy to Hold. Installed Building Prods shares closed at $38.64 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $14.44 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) from Neutral to Underweight. Santander Consumer shares closed at $18.76 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Parsley Energy is set to $38. Parsley Energy shares closed at $18.70 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) with a Buy rating. PTC closed at $86.34 Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Hydrogenics is set to $8.75. Hydrogenics shares closed at $5.60 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for VBI Vaccines is set to $9. VBI Vaccines closed at $1.77 on Tuesday.
- Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) with a Buy rating. The price target for VICI Properties is set to $24. VICI Properties shares closed at $20.58 on Tuesday.
- Nomura initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altice USA is set to $25. Altice USA shares closed at $17.41 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for ViewRay is set to $13. ViewRay shares closed at $7.03 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Apache is set to $29. Apache closed at $31.75 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Dell Technologies is set to $49. Dell Technologies shares closed at $43.01 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Charter Communications is set to $330. Charter Communications shares closed at $294.00 on Tuesday.
