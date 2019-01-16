Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 16, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 16, 2019 9:15am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Bank of America upgraded Metlife Inc (NYSE: MET) from Neutral to Buy. MetLife shares closed at $44.06 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup upgraded Accenture Plc (NYSE: ACN) from Neutral to Buy. Accenture shares rose 1.2 percent to $148.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Cosan shares closed at $9.86 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays upgraded Williams Companies Inc (NYSE: WMB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Williams Companies shares closed at $25.45 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata Corporation (NYSE: TDC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Teradata shares closed at $41.72 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Navient Corp (NASDAQ: NAVI) from Underweight to Neutral. Navient shares closed at $10.46 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan upgraded OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE: OMF) from Underweight to Neutral. OneMain closed at $27.73 on Tuesday.
  • Itau BBA upgraded Southern Copper Corp (NYSE: SCCO) from Market Perform to Outperform. Southern Copper shares closed at $30.70 on Tuesday.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. NetApp shares closed at $62.46 on Tuesday.
  • Bank of America downgraded SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) from Buy to Neutral. Sysco shares closed at $62.72 on Tuesday.
  • Cross Research downgraded Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) from Buy to Hold. Electronics for Imaging shares fell 26 percent to $20.12 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital downgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Snap shares fell 11.6 percent to $5.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo downgraded PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from Outperform to Market Perform. PG&E shares dropped 9.6 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE: ALSN) from Buy to Neutral. Allison Transmission shares closed at $47.68 on Tuesday.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) from Overweight to Neutral. Nordstrom shares fell 7 percent to $44.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) from Buy to Hold. Installed Building Prods shares closed at $38.64 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares closed at $14.44 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE: SC) from Neutral to Underweight. Santander Consumer shares closed at $18.76 on Tuesday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE: PE) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Parsley Energy is set to $38. Parsley Energy shares closed at $18.70 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) with a Buy rating. PTC closed at $86.34 Tuesday.
  • Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ: HYGS) with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Hydrogenics is set to $8.75. Hydrogenics shares closed at $5.60 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer initiated coverage on VBI Vaccines Inc (NASDAQ: VBIV) with an Outperform rating. The price target for VBI Vaccines is set to $9. VBI Vaccines closed at $1.77 on Tuesday.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on VICI Properties Inc (NYSE: VICI) with a Buy rating. The price target for VICI Properties is set to $24. VICI Properties shares closed at $20.58 on Tuesday.
  • Nomura initiated coverage on Altice USA Inc (NYSE: ATUS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Altice USA is set to $25. Altice USA shares closed at $17.41 on Tuesday.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) with a Buy rating. The price target for ViewRay is set to $13. ViewRay shares closed at $7.03 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Apache is set to $29. Apache closed at $31.75 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Dell Technologies is set to $49. Dell Technologies shares closed at $43.01 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ: CHTR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Charter Communications is set to $330. Charter Communications shares closed at $294.00 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN + ALSN)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 8, 2019
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Day After: Still Digesting Big Sell-Off After Rate Decision, Awaiting Nike Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Economic Data
10 Stocks To Watch For December 20, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SHWKeyBancMaintains450.0
ACNCitigroupUpgrades169.0
CGBDJP MorganUpgrades15.5
NLYJP MorganUpgrades10.5
NTNXMorgan StanleyUpgrades58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How To Get A Small-Cap Buffer