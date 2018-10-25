Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 25, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 25, 2018 9:07am   Comments
Top Upgrades

  • TD Securities upgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from Hold to Buy. Norfolk Southern shares rose 0.5 percent to $161.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Barclays upgraded Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Owens-Corning shares rose 0.7 percent to $43.25 in pre-market trading.
  • Loop Capital upgraded Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) from Hold to Buy. Ryder shares rose 1.8 percent to $60.72 in pre-market trading.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded KB Home (NYSE: KBH) from In-Line to Outperform. KB Home shares fell 3.23 percent to close at $18.56 on Tuesday.
  • Craig-Hallum upgraded Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE: TER) from Hold to Buy. Teradyne shares rose 2.7 percent to $31.05 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo upgraded Switch Inc (NYSE: SWCH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Switch shares rose 3.6 percent to $9.31 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) from Hold to Buy. Norfolk Southern shares rose 0.5 percent to $161.00 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) from Neutral to Overweight. Mellanox shares rose 7.9 percent to $71.20 in pre-market trading.
  • DZ Bank upgraded Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from Sell to Hold. Caterpillar shares rose 1.5 percent to $113.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse upgraded Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ: TRIP) from Underperform to Neutral. TripAdvisor shares rose 2.6 percent to $47.95 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • Bank of America downgraded United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) from Buy to Neutral. UPS shares rose 0.5 percent to $108.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Canaccord Genuity downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH) from Buy to Hold. Laboratory Corp shares fell 7.89 percent to close at $155.30 on Wednesday.
  • Susquehanna downgraded MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE: MXL) from Positive to Neutral. MaxLinear shares fell 0.3 percent to $16.09 in pre-market trading.
  • Susquehanna downgraded Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from Positive to Neutral. Hibbett shares fell 2.7 percent to $16.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Edward Jones downgraded Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) from Hold to Sell. Henry Schein shares rose 0.9 percent to $80.76 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded Pandora Media Inc (NYSE: P) from Buy to Neutral. Pandora shares rose 1.2 percent to $8.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird downgraded STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) from Outperform to Underperform. STMicroelectronics shares rose 1.5 percent to $13.89 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded AMBEV S A/S ADR (NYSE: ABEV) from Neutral to Underperform. Ambev shares fell 4.3 percent to $4.03 in pre-market trading.
  • Seaport Global downgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from Buy to Neutral. Illinois Tool Works shares rose 0.5 percent to $120.40 in pre-market trading.
  • CL King downgraded Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) from Buy to Neutral. Lamb Weston shares fell 0.4 percent to $78.73 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Initiations

  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chipotle is set to $500. Chipotle shares closed at $413.00 on Wednesday.
  • Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Athenex is set to $27. Athenex shares closed at $12.37 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) with a Buy rating. The price target for Darden is set to $130. Darden closed at $103.91 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Jefferies initiated coverage on Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Zumiez is set to $28. Zumiez shares closed at $21.92 on Wednesday.
  • Analysts at Taglich Brothers initiated coverage on On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ: OTIV) with a Speculative Buy rating. On Track Innovations shares closed at $0.89 on Wednesday.
  • Loop Capital initiated coverage on Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) with a Hold rating. The price target for Brinker is set to $50. Brinker shares closed at $44.09 on Wednesday.

