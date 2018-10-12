Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Citigroup upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Neutral to Buy. Netflix shares rose 4.33 percent to $335.00 in pre-market trading.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Hold to Buy. Snap shares rose 4.9 percent to $7.14 in pre-market trading.
- Wedbush upgraded Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) from Neutral to Outperform. Fitbit shares rose 6.2 percent to $4.78 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) from Hold to Buy Marvell Technology shares rose 2.8 percent to $18.22 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan upgraded Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) from Neutral to Overweight. Eastman Chemical shares fell 2.59 percent to close at $82.05 on Thursday.
- Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Sell to Hold. Twitter shares rose 2.5 percent to $27.67 in pre-market trading.
- Macquarie upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from Neutral to Outperform. Microsoft shares rose 2.8 percent to $108.82 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded RH (NYSE: RH) from Hold to Buy. RH shares rose 4.5 percent to $123.90 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Hold to Buy. Square shares rose 8.2 percent to $74.70 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- JP Morgan downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Overweight to Neutral. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.5 percent to $128.70 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) from Buy to Hold. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $138.79 on Thursday.
- Longbow Research downgraded Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Buy to Neutral. Masco shares rose 0.8 percent to $32.85 in pre-market trading.
- Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) from Buy to Neutral. CMS Energy shares fell 2.13 percent to close at $49.21 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) from Neutral to Underweight. Diamond Offshore shares gained 0.4 percent to $19.23 in pre-market trading.
- Mizuho downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) from Buy to Neutral. Alder BioPharmaceuticals shares closed at $13.40 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan downgraded Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) from Overweight to Neutral. Genesee & Wyoming shares gained 0.5 percent to $82.82 in pre-market trading.
- Longbow Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from Buy to Neutral. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares fell 2.22 percent to close at $48.00 on Thursday.
Top Initiations
- Nomura initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp is set to $246. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $193.20 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is set to $170. Sarepta shares closed at $122.01 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE: CHAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chaparral Energy is set to $23. Chaparral Energy shares closed at $16.22 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Match Group is set to $66. Match Group closed at $51.40 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Honeywell is set to $170. Honeywell closed at $153.62 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE: ADSW) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Advanced Disposal is set to $27. Advanced Disposal shares closed at $25.79 on Thursday.
- Buckingham initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MSC Industrial Direct is set to $89. MSC Industrial Direct shares closed at $79.62 on Thursday.
- Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Acuity Brands is set to $135. Acuity Brands shares closed at $119.44 on Thursday.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chemed is set to $390. Chemed shares closed at $297.83 on Thursday.
