Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 12, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2018 9:13am   Comments
Share:

Top Upgrades

  • Citigroup upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Neutral to Buy. Netflix shares rose 4.33 percent to $335.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Pivotal Research upgraded Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from Hold to Buy. Snap shares rose 4.9 percent to $7.14 in pre-market trading.
  • Wedbush upgraded Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) from Neutral to Outperform. Fitbit shares rose 6.2 percent to $4.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) from Hold to Buy Marvell Technology shares rose 2.8 percent to $18.22 in pre-market trading.
  • JP Morgan upgraded Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) from Neutral to Overweight. Eastman Chemical shares fell 2.59 percent to close at $82.05 on Thursday.
  • Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) from Sell to Hold. Twitter shares rose 2.5 percent to $27.67 in pre-market trading.
  • Macquarie upgraded Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) from Neutral to Outperform. Microsoft shares rose 2.8 percent to $108.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded RH (NYSE: RH) from Hold to Buy. RH shares rose 4.5 percent to $123.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Analysts at Canaccord Genuity upgraded Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) from Hold to Buy. Square shares rose 8.2 percent to $74.70 in pre-market trading.

 

Top Downgrades

  • JP Morgan downgraded Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Overweight to Neutral. Estee Lauder shares rose 0.5 percent to $128.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Jefferies downgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) from Buy to Hold. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $138.79 on Thursday.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Masco Corp (NYSE: MAS) from Buy to Neutral. Masco shares rose 0.8 percent to $32.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) from Buy to Neutral. CMS Energy shares fell 2.13 percent to close at $49.21 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE: DO) from Neutral to Underweight. Diamond Offshore shares gained 0.4 percent to $19.23 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALDR) from Buy to Neutral. Alder BioPharmaceuticals shares closed at $13.40 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan downgraded Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE: GWR) from Overweight to Neutral. Genesee & Wyoming shares gained 0.5 percent to $82.82 in pre-market trading.
  • Longbow Research downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE: FBHS) from Buy to Neutral. Fortune Brands Home & Security shares fell 2.22 percent to close at $48.00 on Thursday.

 

Top Initiations

  • Nomura initiated coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) with a Buy rating. The price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp is set to $246. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $193.20 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Bernstein initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Sarepta Therapeutics is set to $170. Sarepta shares closed at $122.01 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE: CHAP) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chaparral Energy is set to $23. Chaparral Energy shares closed at $16.22 on Thursday.
  • Analysts at Nomura initiated coverage on Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) with a Buy rating. The price target for Match Group is set to $66. Match Group closed at $51.40 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Honeywell is set to $170. Honeywell closed at $153.62 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE: ADSW) with an Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Advanced Disposal is set to $27. Advanced Disposal shares closed at $25.79 on Thursday.
  • Buckingham initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE: MSM) with a Neutral rating. The price target for MSC Industrial Direct is set to $89. MSC Industrial Direct shares closed at $79.62 on Thursday.
  • Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Acuity Brands is set to $135. Acuity Brands shares closed at $119.44 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America initiated coverage on Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chemed is set to $390. Chemed shares closed at $297.83 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Pre-Market Outlook Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALDR + ADSW)

Teva's Preventive Migraine Treatment Approved By FDA
A Double Pair Trade: Morgan Stanley Buys 2 Biotechs, Sells 2 Others
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2018
New Class of Migraine Drug Creates Four-Way Pharma Development Race
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Big Bank Q3 Earnings Roundup: Citigroup, JPMorgan, Wells Fargo Get Things Started