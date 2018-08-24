Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 24, 2018
Top Upgrades
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from Hold to Buy. Netflix shares rose 1.91 percent to $345.65 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Capital Senior Living (NYSE: CSU) from Sell to Hold. Capital Senior Living shares rose 3.22 percent to $19.25 in pre-market trading.
- Stephens & Co. upgraded Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Sanderson Farms shares fell 0.22 percent to close at $106.47 on Thursday.
- Analysts at UBS upgraded Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA) from Neutral to Buy. Liberty Global shares fell 4.64 percent to close at $25.90 on Thursday.
- Bank of America upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) from Underperform to Neutral. Tandem Diabetes Care shares rose 2.05 percent to $39.40 in pre-market trading.
- Citigroup upgraded Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ: SYBX) from Neutral to Buy. Synlogic shares rose 3.69 percent to $8.15 in pre-market trading.
- Monness Crespi Hardt upgraded Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from Neutral to Buy. Children's Place shares rose 2.87 percent to $139.65 in pre-market trading.
- Loop Capital upgraded Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) from Hold to Buy. Casa Systems shares fell 0.08 percent to close at $ 13.36 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- UBS downgraded Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) from Neutral to Sell. SecureWorks shares rose 1.88 percent to close at $13.55 on Thursday.
- Bank of America downgraded Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) from Neutral to Underperform. Acacia Communications shares fell 3.26 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan downgraded Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) from Neutral to Underweight. Cummins shares fell 1.59 percent to $139.18 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE: JHG) from Neutral to Underperform. Janus Henderson shares fell 0.18 percent to close at $28.09 on Thursday.
- Barclays downgraded Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Hormel shares rose 3.16 percent to $38.51 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE: CLW) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Clearwater Paper shares fell 2.91 percent to $30.00 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley downgraded L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. L Brands shares fell 0.18 percent to $28.20 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO) from Buy to Hold. Finisar shares fell 0.79 percent to $59.35 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ: TUSK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Mammoth Energy shares fell 0.18 percent to close at $34.12 on Thursday.
- Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) from Buy to Neutral. Cognex shares fell 1.3 percent to $52.25 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) with a Hold rating. The price target for AutoNation is set to $48. AutoNation shares closed at $46.38 on Thursday.
- Jefferies initiated Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Ardelyx is set to $7. Ardelyx shares closed at $4.15 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: ABG) with a Hold rating. The price target for Asbury Automotive is set to $78. Asbury Automotive shares closed at $75.75 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ: ROSE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Rosehill Resources is set to $14. Rosehill Resources shares closed at $7.28 on Thursday.
- Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Berry Petroleum Corp (NASDAQ: BRY) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Berry Petroleum is set to $18. Berry Petroleum shares closed at $14.03 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ: MSON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Misonix is set to $24. Misonix shares closed at $17.55 on Thursday.
- Analysts at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: PAG) with a Buy rating. The price target for Penske Automotive is set to $60. Penske Automotive shares closed at $51.97 on Thursday.
