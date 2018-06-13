Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 13, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Raymond James upgraded Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) from Market Perform to Outperform. Sprint shares rose 3.58 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Telefonica Brasil shares rose 0.08 percent to close at $12.21 on Tuesday.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) from Neutral to Overweight. Signature Bank shares fell 1.05 percent to close at $125.77 on Tuesday.
- Northcoast Research upgraded Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE: EXP) from Neutral to Buy. Eagle Materials shares rose 0.21 percent to close at $111.93 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at RBC Capital upgraded ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) from Sector Perform to Outperform. ASML shares rose 1.88 percent to $213.28 in pre-market trading.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: KMG) from Overweight to Sector Weight. KMG Chemicals shares fell 0.39 percent to $78.95 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse downgraded The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) from Neutral to Underperform. Hershey shares fell 1.37 percent to $92.10 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James downgraded Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. Comcast shares fell 4.32 percent to $30.98 in pre-market trading.
- Aegis Capital downgraded Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) from Hold to Sell. Yelp shares fell 3.02 percent to $41.36 in pre-market trading.
- Moffett Nathanson downgraded AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) from Neutral to Sell. AT&T shares fell 4.31 percent to $32.87 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Applied Materials shares fell 1 percent to $50.35 in pre-market trading.
- Drexel Hamilton downgraded Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) from Buy to Hold. Science Applications shares fell 0.17 percent to close at $88.08 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) from Buy to Hold. Envision Healthcare shares fell 0.13 percent to close at $44.59 on Tuesday.
- Guggenheim downgraded Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ORA) from Buy to Neutral. Ormat Technologies shares fell 1.10 percent to $51.31 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies downgraded Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS) from Buy to Hold. Advaxis shares fell 0.54 percent to close at $1.84 on Tuesday.
Top Initiations
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) with a Strong Buy rating. Nine Energy shares closed at $29.70 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Berenberg initiated coverage on Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ: LBTYA) with a Sell rating. The price target for Liberty Global is set to $26. Liberty Global closed at $30.14 on Tuesday.
- H.C. Wainwright assumed coverage on Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Can-Fite BioPharma is set to $8. Can-Fite BioPharma shares closed at $1.30 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on Control4 Corporation (NASDAQ: CTRL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Control4 is set to $31. Control4 closed at $25.04 on Tuesday.
- Analysts at Needham initiated coverage on HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) with a Buy rating. The price target for HUYA is set to $41. HUYA shares closed at $36.22 on Tuesday.
- Argus initiated coverage on Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) with a Buy rating. The price target for Emergent BioSolutions is set to $62. Emergent BioSolutions shares closed at $53.74 on Tuesday.
