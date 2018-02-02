Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 2, 2018
Top Upgrades
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) from Hold to Outperform. Kirby shares rose 3.41 percent to close at $77.25 on Thursday.
- Raymond James upgraded Civitas Solutions Inc (NYSE: CIVI) from Market Perform to Outperform. Civitas Solutions shares dropped 14.77 percent to close at $15.00 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: VIAV) from Hold to Buy. Viavi Solutions rose 10.21 percent to $9.55 in pre-market trading.
- Argus Research upgraded Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) from Hold to Buy. Mastercard shares closed at $172.93 on Thursday.
- Cowen & Co. upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from Market Perform to Outperform. Huntington shares closed at $241.47 on Thursday.
- Societe Generale upgraded Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) from Hold to Buy. Mondelez shares closed at $45.87 on Thursday.
Top Downgrades
- KeyBanc downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Overweight to Sector Weight. Apple shares rose 0.82 percent to $169.15 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays downgraded Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK) from Equal-Weight to Underweight. Mallinckrodt shares fell 3.03 percent to $17.60 in pre-market trading.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from Buy to Hold. Alphabet shares dropped 3.20 percent to $1,143.80 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Jefferies downgraded OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSIS) from Buy to Hold. OSI Systems rose 0.79 percent to close at $66.60 on Thursday.
- Canaccord Genuity downgraded IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) from Buy to Hold. Impinj shares fell 32.15 percent to $15.51 in pre-market trading.
- Bernstein downgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from Outperform to Market Perform. Apple shares rose 0.82 percent to $169.15 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital downgraded IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ: PI) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Impinj shares fell 32.15 percent to $15.51 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts at Mizuho downgraded HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) from Buy to Neutral. HP shares fell 1.29 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading.
- J.P. Morgan downgraded GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) from Overweight to Neutral. GoPro shares fell 6 percent to $5.17 in pre-market trading.
Top Initiations
- Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) with an Overweight rating. Voyager Therapeutics shares closed at $19.32 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE: VEEV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Veeva Systems is set to $75. Veeva Systems shares closed at $61.02 on Thursday.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ: CMRX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Chimerix is set to $10. Chimerix shares closed at $4.68 on Wednesday.
- Vertical Research initiated coverage on JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) with a Sell rating. JinkoSolar shares closed at $21.80 on Thursday.
- Analysts at UBS initiated coverage on Ameren Corp (NYSE: AEE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Ameren is set to $57. Ameren closed at $55.21 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE: GWRE) with a Buy rating. The price target for Guidewire Software is set to $92. Guidewire Software shares closed at $78.47 on Thursday.
- Analysts at Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kamada Ltd (NASDAQ: KMDA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Kamada is set to $7. Kamada shares closed at $5.35 on Thursday.
- DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLKB) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Blackbaud is set to $95. Blackbaud shares closed at $95.80 on Thursday.
- UBS initiated coverage on American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP) with a Buy rating. The price target for American Electric Power is set to $76. American Electric Power shares closed at $67.84 on Thursday.
