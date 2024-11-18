Roku To Rally Around 31%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Needham boosted the price target for Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN from $290 to $375. Needham analyst John Todaro maintained a Buy rating. Coinbase shares closed at $305.85 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. boosted the price target for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX from $49 to $51. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $15.83 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Hyatt Hotels Corporation H price target from $160 to $153. Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Grambling maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Hyatt shares settled at $152.94 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Plug Power Inc. PLUG price target from $18 to $5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating. Plug Power shares closed at $1.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham boosted Bel Fuse Inc. BELFB price target from $79 to $95. Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating. Bel Fuse shares closed at $74.56 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted Roku, Inc. ROKU price target from $70 to $90. Baird analyst Vikram Kesavabhotla upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. Roku shares closed at $68.87 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Baird boosted the price target for Autodesk, Inc. ADSK from $305 to $330. Baird analyst Joe Vruwink maintained an Outperform rating. Autodesk shares settled at $299.15 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted MBIA Inc. MBI price target from $6.5 to $9. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Thomas McJoynt-Griffith upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. MBIA shares closed at $6.03 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- B of A Securities cut the price target for PepGen Inc. PEPG from $10 to $6. B of A Securities analyst Tazeen Ahmad maintained a Neutral rating. PepGen shares closed at $4.12 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted Assured Guaranty Ltd. AGO price target from $92 to $105. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst Thomas McJoynt-Griffith maintained an Outperform rating. Assured Guaranty shares closed at $91.02 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying ROKU stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read More:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Posted In: NewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading Ideasanalysts forecastsPT Changes
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in