Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hyatt Hotels
The latest price target for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) was reported by Truist Securities on May 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $121.00 expecting H to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.08% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE: H) was provided by Truist Securities, and Hyatt Hotels maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hyatt Hotels, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hyatt Hotels was filed on May 17, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 17, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hyatt Hotels (H) rating was a maintained with a price target of $111.00 to $121.00. The current price Hyatt Hotels (H) is trading at is $90.93, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
