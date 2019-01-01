PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PepGen
PepGen Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) was reported by B of A Securities on May 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $16.00 expecting PEPG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.52% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PepGen (NASDAQ: PEPG) was provided by B of A Securities, and PepGen initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PepGen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PepGen was filed on May 31, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 31, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PepGen (PEPG) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $16.00. The current price PepGen (PEPG) is trading at is $10.92, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
