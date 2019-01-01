MBIA (NYSE:MBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for MBIA
MBIA Questions & Answers
The latest price target for MBIA (NYSE: MBI) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on February 5, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting MBI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -50.35% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for MBIA (NYSE: MBI) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and MBIA initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of MBIA, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for MBIA was filed on February 5, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 5, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest MBIA (MBI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price MBIA (MBI) is trading at is $14.10, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
