Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Assured Guaranty
Assured Guaranty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) was reported by UBS on April 5, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $65.00 expecting AGO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.90% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Assured Guaranty (NYSE: AGO) was provided by UBS, and Assured Guaranty downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Assured Guaranty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Assured Guaranty was filed on April 5, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 5, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Assured Guaranty (AGO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $56.00 to $65.00. The current price Assured Guaranty (AGO) is trading at is $58.61, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.