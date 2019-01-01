Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Roku
Roku Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was reported by Wolfe Research on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $101.00 expecting ROKU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.72% upside). 40 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) was provided by Wolfe Research, and Roku initiated their peer perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Roku, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Roku was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Roku (ROKU) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $101.00. The current price Roku (ROKU) is trading at is $87.28, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
