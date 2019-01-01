Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Autodesk
The latest price target for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) was reported by Baird on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $260.00 expecting ADSK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.00% upside). 47 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) was provided by Baird, and Autodesk maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Autodesk, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Autodesk was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Autodesk (ADSK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $255.00 to $260.00. The current price Autodesk (ADSK) is trading at is $211.38, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
