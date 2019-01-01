Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bel Fuse
Bel Fuse Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) was reported by Needham on February 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting BELFB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 58.03% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bel Fuse (NASDAQ: BELFB) was provided by Needham, and Bel Fuse maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bel Fuse, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bel Fuse was filed on February 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bel Fuse (BELFB) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $25.00. The current price Bel Fuse (BELFB) is trading at is $15.82, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
