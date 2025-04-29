US Stock Futures Edge Higher Tuesday: Expert Warns Of 'Perfect Volatility Storm' With Major Earnings And Economic Data Due This Week

U.S. stock futures rose Tuesday morning as investors looked ahead to upcoming earnings reports and awaited greater market clarity throughout the week.

Things haven’t moved all that much on the trade and tariffs front, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent merely stating on Monday that it was up to China to “de-escalate” trade tensions. Bessent also hinted at a potential trade deal with India, saying that “it would be one of the first deals we would sign,” which investors will be watching closely.

This is set to be a packed earnings week for Wall Street, with four of the “Mag 7″— Microsoft MSFT, Meta Platforms META, Apple AAPL, and Amazon AMZN, set to release their quarterly results over the next couple of days.

On Tuesday, investors will be closely watching the results of several heavy-hitters, such as Visa Inc. V, Coca-Cola Co. KO, Novartis AG NVS, AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ: AZN), and Pfizer Inc. PFE.

U.S. 10-Year Treasuries are at 4.23%, while the 2-Year Treasuries are at 3.70%. The CME Group's FedWatch tool shows the markets pricing a 91.1% likelihood of interest rates remaining unchanged during the FOMC meeting, the first week of May, marking a decline from Friday last week, at 95.3%, and Monday at 93.1%

Futures Change (+/-) Dow Jones 0.28% S&P 500 0.20% Nasdaq 100 0.21% Russell 2000 0.19%

The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF SPY was up 0.04% on Monday, while the Invesco QQQ Trust QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index was down 0.03%, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Cues From Last Session:

Almost all S&P 500 sectors closed in the green on Monday, barring consumer staples and technology. While the index was up just 0.06%, it marked its fifth-straight winning day. There was no economic data released during the day, just a few earnings releases, which were mixed.

Waste Management Inc. WM, Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI were few of the companies that reported Monday, with most of them being a mixed bag, with hits and misses across consensus estimates.

As of Monday, the Nasdaq 100 is down 12.6% from its high of 22,222.61 points, the S&P 500 is down 10% from 6147.43 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 10.75% from 45,073.63 points.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite -0.09% 17,366.13 S&P 500 0.06% 5,528.75 Dow Jones 0.28% 40,227.59 Russell 2000 0.41% 1,965.55

Insights From Analysts:

According to analysts at Charles Schwab SCHW, the outlook for the week is being described as “Volatile,” given the several mega-cap earnings that are scheduled to be released this week, alongside volatility-inducing economic data, such as the Monthly Jobs Report, Jobless Claims, and more.

Trader and mentor at UIFCA, Eric Daniel, has posted on X that the markets are approaching the perfect volatility storm, in part due to the reasons stated above, alongside the Federal Reserve FOMC meeting on the 6th and 7th of May.

Market approaching the perfect volatility storm:



Fed meeting

Big tech earnings

Jobs report Friday



Pre-market action suggests caution.

My approach: Reduced position sizes, defined risk strategies, patience for premium opportunities.

Discipline > Prediction this week. — Eric Daniel (@EricDaniel_NYC) April 28, 2025

Upcoming Economic Data:

Here’s what investors will be monitoring on Tuesday,

The Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods, Advanced retail inventories, and the Advanced wholesale inventories for March will be out by 8:30 AM ET.



The S&P Case-Shiller home price index (20 cities) for February will be out by 9 AM ET.



The Consumer Confidence Report for April and the Job Openings Report for March will be out by 10 AM ET.

Stocks In Focus:

Visa Inc. V shares are up 0.41% in pre-market trade, with the company set to release its earnings after markets close on Tuesday. Analyst consensus estimates stand at $9.5 billion in revenue, and $2.68 per share earnings.



shares are up 0.41% in pre-market trade, with the company set to release its earnings after markets close on Tuesday. Analyst consensus estimates stand at $9.5 billion in revenue, and $2.68 per share earnings. Coca-Cola Co. KO is down 0.06% in pre-market trade, as investors wait for the company’s first quarter results, scheduled to be released before the opening bell. Analysts expect the company to post $0.72 per share in earnings, from $11.2 billion in revenue.



is down 0.06% in pre-market trade, as investors wait for the company’s first quarter results, scheduled to be released before the opening bell. Analysts expect the company to post $0.72 per share in earnings, from $11.2 billion in revenue. AstraZeneca PLC AZN is down 2.57% in pre-market trade. The company just released its earnings, with a miss on top-line estimates, but a beat at the bottom.



is down 2.57% in pre-market trade. The company just released its earnings, with a miss on top-line estimates, but a beat at the bottom. Pfizer Inc. PFE is up 0.13% in pre-market trade, with the company set to announce its quarter results before markets open. Analysts expect $0.68 per share in earnings, from $14.1 billion in revenue.



is up 0.13% in pre-market trade, with the company set to announce its quarter results before markets open. Analysts expect $0.68 per share in earnings, from $14.1 billion in revenue. Honeywell International Inc. HON is scheduled to release its quarterly results before markets open, with analysts expecting $2.21 earnings, on $9.6 billion in revenue. The stock is up 0.63% in pre-market trade.

Commodities, Gold And Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures continue to decline, down 1.10% during the early New York session, trading at $61.37 per barrel. Gold Spot U.S. Dollar is down 0.66%, trading at $3,313 per ounce, down from record high levels of $3.400 per ounce this time last week.

The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) is up 0.26%, trading at 99.26 against a basket of other currencies.

Asian markets are up on Tuesday, with the Nikkei, Kospi, and the Nifty 50, all in the green, barring the Chinese benchmarks that continue to decline. Australia’s ASX 200 is up, while New Zealand’s NZX 50 is down during the day.

Photo courtesy: Frontpage / Shutterstock.com