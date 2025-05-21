IHS Holding To Rally Around 206%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised Transcat, Inc. TRNS price target from $106 to $116. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating. Transcat shares closed at $94.36 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Needham cut the price target for Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK from $246 to $150. Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating. Deckers Outdoor shares closed at $128.84 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Compass Point cut PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT price target from $6 to $5.75. Compass Point analyst Casey Alexander downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell. PennantPark Investment shares closed at $6.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HSBC slashed the price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH from $490 to $270. HSBC analyst Sidharth Sahoo downgraded the stock from Hold to Reduce. UnitedHealth shares closed at $321.58 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein slashed the price target for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW from $229 to $225. Bernstein analyst Peter Weed maintained an Outperform rating. Palo Alto shares closed at $194.48 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Securities cut Elastic N.V. ESTC price target from $125 to $105. TD Securities analyst Andrew Sherman maintained a Hold rating. Elastic shares settled at $94.17 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark cut Canaan Inc. CAN price target from $3 to $2. Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating. Canaan shares closed at $0.7626 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Bernstein boosted The Home Depot, Inc. HD price target from $380 to $398. Bernstein analyst Zhihan Ma maintained a Market Perform rating. Home Depot shares closed at $377.05 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stephens & Co. increased the price target for nCino, Inc. NCNO from $24 to $28. Stephens & Co. analyst Charles Nabhan maintained an Equal-Weight rating. nCino shares settled at $25.81 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- TD Securities raised IHS Holding Limited IHS price target from $16 to $17. TD Securities analyst Michael Elias maintained a Buy rating. IHS shares closed at $5.56 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
