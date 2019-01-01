UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) was reported by Bernstein on May 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $561.00 expecting UNH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.57% upside). 39 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) was provided by Bernstein, and UnitedHealth Group downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of UnitedHealth Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for UnitedHealth Group was filed on May 27, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest UnitedHealth Group (UNH) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $561.00. The current price UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is trading at is $485.44, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
