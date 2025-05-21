May 21, 2025 2:24 AM 2 min read

Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $24.32 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Target shares slipped 0.01% to $98.11 in after-hours trading.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $9.17 billion to $9.19 billion, up from prior guidance of $9.14 billion to $9.19 billion. The company now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings of $3.26 to $3.28 per share, up from prior guidance of $3.18 to $3.24 per share, per Benzinga Pro. Palo Alto shares fell 3.9% to $186.92 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW to post quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $20.96 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Lowe’s shares rose 0.1% to $231.50 in after-hours trading.

  • Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL posted stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.92 by 19.86%. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.71 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.48 billion. Toll Brothers shares climbed 5.1% to $109.81 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX to report quarterly earnings at 90 cents per share on revenue of $12.99 billion before the opening bell. TJX shares fell 0.3% to $134.50 in after-hours trading.

