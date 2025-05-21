Target, Lowe's And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Target Corporation TGT to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $24.32 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Target shares slipped 0.01% to $98.11 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $24.32 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Target shares slipped 0.01% to $98.11 in after-hours trading. Palo Alto Networks Inc. PANW posted better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday. The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance. The company now expects full-year revenue of $9.17 billion to $9.19 billion, up from prior guidance of $9.14 billion to $9.19 billion. The company now anticipates full-year adjusted earnings of $3.26 to $3.28 per share, up from prior guidance of $3.18 to $3.24 per share, per Benzinga Pro. Palo Alto shares fell 3.9% to $186.92 in the after-hours trading session.

Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL posted stronger-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter. The company reported quarterly earnings of $3.50 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.92 by 19.86%. Quarterly revenue came in at $2.71 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $2.48 billion. Toll Brothers shares climbed 5.1% to $109.81 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo via Shutterstock