Ncino (NASDAQ:NCNO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Ncino
Ncino Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Ncino (NASDAQ: NCNO) was reported by Truist Securities on June 2, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $70.00 expecting NCNO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.99% upside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Ncino (NASDAQ: NCNO) was provided by Truist Securities, and Ncino maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Ncino, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Ncino was filed on June 2, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around June 2, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Ncino (NCNO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $80.00 to $70.00. The current price Ncino (NCNO) is trading at is $35.90, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.