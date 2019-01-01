Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) was reported by Wedbush on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $580.00 expecting PANW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 15.53% upside). 71 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) was provided by Wedbush, and Palo Alto Networks maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Palo Alto Networks, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Palo Alto Networks was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Palo Alto Networks (PANW) rating was a maintained with a price target of $660.00 to $580.00. The current price Palo Alto Networks (PANW) is trading at is $502.02, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
