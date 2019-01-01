Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Canaan
Canaan Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) was reported by DA Davidson on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting CAN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 177.01% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) was provided by DA Davidson, and Canaan maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Canaan, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Canaan was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Canaan (CAN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $10.00. The current price Canaan (CAN) is trading at is $3.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
