Home Depot (NYSE:HD), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Home Depot
Home Depot Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Home Depot (NYSE: HD) was reported by Citigroup on May 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $348.00 expecting HD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.79% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Home Depot (NYSE: HD) was provided by Citigroup, and Home Depot maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Home Depot, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Home Depot was filed on May 20, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 20, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Home Depot (HD) rating was a maintained with a price target of $327.00 to $348.00. The current price Home Depot (HD) is trading at is $305.83, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.