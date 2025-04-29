Why Leggett & Platt Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated LEG rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results and raised its FY25 EPS guidance.
Leggett & Platt reported quarterly earnings of 24 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 22 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.02 billion which met the analyst consensus estimate.
Leggett & Platt shares jumped 14.8% to $8.35 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Wearable Devices Ltd. WLDS rose 55% to $1.86 in pre-market trading after dipping around 25% on Monday.
- LogicMark, Inc. LGMK surged 46.5% to $0.0189 in pre-market trading after jumping 48% on Monday.
- Bon Natural Life Limited BON surged 43.2% to $0.0931 in pre-market trading after gaining 13% on Monday. Bon Natural Life recently announced it won a $12 million 24-month supply agreement to develop apple polyphenol-infused health solutions.
- Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. TVGN gained 29.1% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after the company reaffirmed its oncology pipeline revenue forecast, projecting $1 billion in its launch year and a cumulative five-year estimate of $10 billion to $14 billion.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH gained 28.6% to $0.1724 in pre-market trading after jumping 175% on Monday.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. OMEX jumped 17.4% to $1.55 in pre-market trading after dipping over 12% on Monday.
- Algoma Steel Group Inc. ASTL gained 15.5% to $5.90 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF gained 14.1% to $4.71 in pre-market trading after jumping 26% on Monday.
- Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV rose 12.3% to $4.67 in pre-market trading following better-than-expected quarterly results.
Losers
- Incannex Healthcare Inc. IXHL shares fell 65.8% to $0.2086 in pre-market trading after declining around 3% on Monday.
- First Commonwealth Financial Corporation FCF shares dipped 21.5% to $12.01 in pre-market trading ahead of quarterly earnings.
- National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR shares fell 21.3% to $5.00 in pre-market trading.
- Intelligent Group Limited INTJ fell 14.1% to $0.5792 in pre-market trading after dipping 12% on Monday.
- PTL Limited PTLE shares tumbled 14% to $1.17 in pre-market trading after gaining around 9% on Monday.
- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. UCTT fell 10.3% to $20.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial result and issued second-quarter guidance below estimates.
- Hope Bancorp, Inc. HOPE declined 9.5% to $9.02 in pre-market trading.
- NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI dipped 7.7% to $181.18 in pre-market trading after the company reported first-quarter financial results and issued second-quarter EPS guidance with its midpoint below estimates. The company announced CEO Kurt Sievers will retire at the end of 2025.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX fell 7.5% to $12.42 in pre-market trading. Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report its first quarter financial results and provide a business update on Monday, May 5.
- Sanmina Corporation SANM fell 5.8% to $76.00 in today's pre-market trading. Sanmina posted upbeat results for its second quarter, but issued weak forecast for the third quarter. The company said it sees third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.35 to $1.45 per share, versus market estimates of $1.53 per share. It also expects sales of $1.925 billion to $2.025 billion for the current quarter, versus market projections of $2.06 billion.
