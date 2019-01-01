Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Leggett & Platt beat estimated earnings by 17.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.56.

Revenue was up $171.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.65% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Leggett & Platt's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.73 0.78 0.54 0.42 EPS Actual 0.77 0.71 0.66 0.64 Revenue Estimate 1.29B 1.32B 1.23B 1.14B Revenue Actual 1.33B 1.32B 1.27B 1.15B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Leggett & Platt management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.7 and $3.0 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.