Top 2 Industrials Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of April 28, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc HII

On April 11, Goldman Sachs analyst Noah Poponak upgraded the rating for Huntington Ingalls Indus from Sell to Buy and raised the price target from $145 to $234. The company's stock jumped around 10% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $285.81.

RSI Value: 71.5

71.5 HII Price Action: Shares of Huntington Ingalls gained 1.9% to close at $226.05 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 30.06 Momentum score with Value at 60.22.

Insteel Industries Inc IIIN

On April 17, the company posted better-than-expected quarterly sales. “We are encouraged by the strengthening demand for our products that began during our first quarter,” said H.O. Woltz III, President and CEO of Insteel. “The positive momentum we experienced through our second fiscal quarter was driven by improving business conditions and rising customer confidence, trends that are not fully reflected in the broader macroeconomic indices generally used to measure the strength of the construction industry. It is important to note that our results, and my comments, reflect conditions we experienced prior to the recent turmoil created by the changing tariff policy of the Trump Administration. ” The company's stock gained around 25% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $35.52.

RSI Value: 71

71 IIIN Price Action: Shares of Insteel Industries fell 0.5% to close at $33.00 on Friday.

