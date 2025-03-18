Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Harrow, Inc. HROW rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth quarter and year-end 2024 unaudited preliminary financial results and issued 2025 revenue guidance.

Harrow shares jumped 23.1% to $28.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 45.7% to $26.96 in pre-market trading after jumping over 46% on Monday.

Bon Natural Life Limited BON rose 30.4% to $0.7985 in pre-market trading. Bon Natural Life shares dipped 57% on Monday after the company announced the pricing of a $12 million offering of 8,333,332 shares at $1.44/share.

Genprex, Inc . GNPX gained 19.2% to $0.4774 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge on Monday.

Canopy Growth Corporation CGC gained 17.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 7% on Monday.

Arbe Robotics Ltd . ARBE gained 15% to $1.46 in pre-market after gaining 4% on Monday.

Key Tronic Corporation KTCC gained 14.2% to $3.05 in pre-market trading.

FinVolution Group FINV rose 11% to $10.12 following fourth-quarter results.

X Financial XYF rose 9.3% to $14.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Monday.

Grab Holdings Limited GRAB gained 6.3% to $4.73 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc . ATXI shares fell 40.3% to $0.5250 in pre-market trading.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc . BKKT fell 29.4% to $9.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.

Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR dipped 25.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, In c. VRPX declined 24.3% to $0.1280 in pre-market trading.

AGM Group Holdings Inc . AGMH fell 24.1% to $0.0802 in pre-market trading after dipping over 6% on Monday.

AirNet Technology Inc . ANTE shares tumbled 18.5% to $1.31 in pre-market trading. AirNet Technology shares jumped 98% on Monday after the company announced the execution of a non-binding investment LOI with LLP STH Corp, a Kazakstan company.

CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares fell 13.1% to $0.2469 in pre-market trading. CEL-SCI announced the pricing of $2.56 million best-efforts offering of 16 million shares of common stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc . ARLO shares dipped 9.3% to $10.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday.

Hallador Energy Company HNRG fell 6.8% to $10.70 in today's pre-market trading following a fourth-quarter sales miss.

Verastem, Inc. VSTM fell 6% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday.

