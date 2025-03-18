Why Harrow Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Harrow, Inc. HROW rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported fourth quarter and year-end 2024 unaudited preliminary financial results and issued 2025 revenue guidance.
Harrow shares jumped 23.1% to $28.70 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited RGC gained 45.7% to $26.96 in pre-market trading after jumping over 46% on Monday.
- Bon Natural Life Limited BON rose 30.4% to $0.7985 in pre-market trading. Bon Natural Life shares dipped 57% on Monday after the company announced the pricing of a $12 million offering of 8,333,332 shares at $1.44/share.
- Genprex, Inc. GNPX gained 19.2% to $0.4774 in pre-market trading following a 10% surge on Monday.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC gained 17.8% to $1.39 in pre-market trading after jumping 7% on Monday.
- Arbe Robotics Ltd. ARBE gained 15% to $1.46 in pre-market after gaining 4% on Monday.
- Key Tronic Corporation KTCC gained 14.2% to $3.05 in pre-market trading.
- FinVolution Group FINV rose 11% to $10.12 following fourth-quarter results.
- X Financial XYF rose 9.3% to $14.10 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Monday.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB gained 6.3% to $4.73 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. ATXI shares fell 40.3% to $0.5250 in pre-market trading.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. BKKT fell 29.4% to $9.05 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Monday.
- Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR dipped 25.8% to $0.95 in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. VRPX declined 24.3% to $0.1280 in pre-market trading.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. AGMH fell 24.1% to $0.0802 in pre-market trading after dipping over 6% on Monday.
- AirNet Technology Inc. ANTE shares tumbled 18.5% to $1.31 in pre-market trading. AirNet Technology shares jumped 98% on Monday after the company announced the execution of a non-binding investment LOI with LLP STH Corp, a Kazakstan company.
- CEL-SCI Corporation CVM shares fell 13.1% to $0.2469 in pre-market trading. CEL-SCI announced the pricing of $2.56 million best-efforts offering of 16 million shares of common stock.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. ARLO shares dipped 9.3% to $10.01 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday.
- Hallador Energy Company HNRG fell 6.8% to $10.70 in today's pre-market trading following a fourth-quarter sales miss.
- Verastem, Inc. VSTM fell 6% to $6.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Monday.
Now Read This:
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGMHAGM Group Holdings Inc
$0.0802-24.1%
Edge Rankings
Momentum0.77
Growth-
Quality-
Value82.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$1.31-18.6%
ARBEArbe Robotics Ltd
$1.4514.2%
ARLOArlo Technologies Inc
$10.54-4.53%
ATXIAvenue Therapeutics Inc
$0.5248-38.4%
BKKTBakkt Holdings Inc
$8.95-30.2%
BONBon Natural Life Ltd
$0.725818.5%
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.3816.9%
CVMCEL-SCI Corp
$0.2650-6.72%
FINVFinVolution Group
$9.928.77%
GNPXGenprex Inc
$0.477619.4%
GRABGrab Holdings Ltd
$4.736.29%
HNRGHallador Energy Co
$10.70-6.79%
HROWHarrow Inc
$28.9524.1%
HYPRHyperfine Inc
$0.9500-25.8%
KTCCKey Tronic Corp
$3.1216.9%
RGCRegencell Bioscience Holdings Ltd
$26.6344.0%
VRPXVirpax Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.1275-24.6%
VSTMVerastem Inc
$6.82-5.67%
XYFX Financial
$14.3010.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in