Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$22.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$22.1M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Harrow Health using advanced sorting and filters.
Harrow Health Questions & Answers
When is Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) reporting earnings?
Harrow Health (HROW) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which beat the estimate of $-0.23.
What were Harrow Health’s (NASDAQ:HROW) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $6.9M, which beat the estimate of $-0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.