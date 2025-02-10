US Stocks To Open On A Positive Note After A String Of Bad Mondays: Recent Dip Has 'Reached Its Low Point,' Says Technical Analyst

U.S. stock futures rose on Monday after Friday’s sharp fall as investors digested the tariff updates and earnings reports. All four benchmark indices were trading higher.

Investors will look out for inflation data slated to be released on Wednesday this week.

The week’s corporate earnings calendar features a mix of companies across various sectors. Consumer-focused giants like McDonald’s Corp. MCD, Coca-Cola Co. KO, and Shopify Inc. SHOP are set to report their financial results, alongside drugmakers Moderna Inc. MRNA and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX.

In the tech world, investors will be watching for updates from Cisco Systems Inc. CSCO and Applied Materials Inc. AMAT, as well as platforms like Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD and Coinbase Global Inc. COIN.

The 10-year Treasury yield stood at 4.49%, while the two-year yield was at 4.28%. According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, there is a 91.5% chance that the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates unchanged for the March meeting.

Futures Change (+/-) Nasdaq 100 0.61% S&P 500 0.38% Dow Jones 0.27% Russell 2000 0.32%

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ both experienced positive premarket trading on Monday. SPY rose 0.47% to $603.57, and QQQ advanced 0.68% to $526.46, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Cues From The Last Session

All sectors of the S&P 500 closed lower on Friday, with communication services, consumer discretionary, and materials leading the losses. President Donald Trump announced that ‘reciprocal tariffs’ would take effect next week, further escalating trade tensions.

Investor sentiment was impacted by a mixed January jobs report, heightened inflation expectations, and concerns over trade tariffs. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment survey showed a sharp rise in inflation expectations, with the one-year outlook reaching 4.3%, its highest since November 2023.

Amazon.com Inc. AMZN reported stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, but its first-quarter sales guidance fell short of market expectations, forecasting net sales between $151 billion and $155.5 billion, below the $158.5 billion estimate.

Index Performance (+/-) Value Nasdaq Composite -1.36% 19,523.40 S&P 500 -0.95% 6,025.99 Dow Jones -0.99% 44,303.40 Russell 2000 -1.19% 2,279.71

Insights From Analysts

After Friday's sharp decline, Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Research, highlighted that Mondays and Fridays have been weak for stocks so far in 2025.

Monday and Friday have been quite bad for stocks so far in 2025.



The other three days have been solid. pic.twitter.com/KMO8EiTWCR — Ryan Detrick, CMT (@RyanDetrick) February 9, 2025

Peter Mallouk, CEO of CPI Wealth, stated that ‘Cash is NOT King,’ referencing a graphic showing that the cost of holding cash has risen over 2,000% in the past 30 years.

Over one-year periods, the average cost of holding cash has been roughly 8%. But over 30-year periods, this grows to more than 2,000%. Cash is NOT King. pic.twitter.com/0dXlfOkGCD — Peter Mallouk (@PeterMallouk) February 7, 2025

According to the data underscored by Adam Turnquist, the chief technical strategist for LPL Financial, bullish sentiment has been gradually declining after remaining above average for most of last year.

"Currently, only about one-third of investors express a bullish outlook on stocks over the next six months, down approximately 8% from the previous week," he said.

However, Turnquist added that while sentiment is clearly not a science and usually follows price, the current degree of bearish sentiment could be considered a contrarian signal, "suggesting that the recent dip in stocks may have reached its low point."

Upcoming Economic Data

Here’s what investors will keep an eye on this week:

There is no data scheduled to be released on Monday

On Tuesday, January’s NFIB optimism index data will be released at 6:00 a.m., ET.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack will speak at 8:50 a.m., ET.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will begin his testimony to Congress at 10:00 a.m. ET.

San Francisco Fed President Mary C Daly will speak at 10:20 a.m., and New York Fed President John C Williams and Fed Governor Michelle Bowman will speak at 3:30 p.m., ET.

On Wednesday, core and headline consumer price index data for January will be announced at 8:30 a.m., ET.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress continues at 10:00 a.m., ET.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic will speak at 2:00 p.m. and New York Fed President Williams will speak again at 3:30 p.m., ET.

January’s monthly U.S. federal budget data will be out by 2:00 p.m., ET.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller will be speaking at 5:05 p.m., ET.

On Thursday, initial jobless claims till Feb. 8 will be out at 8:30 a.m., ET.

The headline and core producer price index data for January will be released at 8:30 a.m., ET as well.

On Friday, January’s import price index data and U.S. retail sales will be out by 8:30 a.m., ET.

January’s industrial production data and capacity utilization data will be released at 9:15 a.m., ET.

Business inventories data for December will be announced at 10:00 a.m., ET.

Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan will speak at 3:00 p.m., ET.

Stocks In Focus:

McDonald’s Corp. MCD was up 0.09% in premarket on Monday ahead of its earnings, which will be released before the opening bell. Analysts expect it to report quarterly earnings of $2.84 per share on revenue of $6.44 billion.

ON Semiconductor Corp. ON fell 2.15% as Wall Street expects it to report quarterly earnings of 97 cents per share on revenue of $1.76 billion before the opening bell.

Rockwell Automation Inc. ROK slipped 0.58% ahead of its earnings, which will be released before the opening bell. Analysts expect it to report quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. VRTX rose 0.36% as Wall Street expects it to report quarterly earnings of $4.03 per share on revenue of $2.78 billion after the closing bell.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. HIMS was up 3.20% despite being under scrutiny for its weight loss drug advertisement during the Super Bowl. Two U.S. senators expressed concerns over misleading information as the ad omitted any safety or side effect information.

MGO Global Inc. MGOL was up 64.55% as the SEC approved its proposed business combination with Heidmar Inc.

T-Mobile Us Inc. TMUS was up 3.98% after its satellite-based mobile network in the U.S. went live which automatically connects phones in areas without cellular coverage.

BP Plc BP was up 6.04% after reports claiming that Paul Singer‘s hedge fund Elliott Management has built a stake in the oil major.

Commodities, Gold And Global Equity Markets:

Crude oil futures were trading higher in the early New York session by 1.17% to hover around $71.83 per barrel.

The gold spot index rose 1.41% to $2,900.64 per ounce after hitting a fresh record high of $2,906.2 today.. The Dollar Index was up 0.15% at 108.201 level.

Asian markets were mixed on Monday. Australia's ASX 200, South Korea's Kospi, and India's S&P BSE Sensex index fell. Whereas, China's CSI 300, Hong Kong's Hang Seng, and Japan's Nikkei 225 index advanced. European markets were mostly higher in trade.

