AT&T To Rally More Than 33%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Mizuho raised the price target for Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG from $5,400 to $6,000. Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained an Outperform rating. Booking shares closed at $4,943.35 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wedbush slashed the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. MU from $140 to $125. Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson maintained an Outperform rating. Micron shares closed at $103.90 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS boosted the price target for Jabil Inc. JBL from $128 to $152. UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating. Jabil shares closed at $143.69 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital raised Birkenstock Holding plc BIRK price target from $60 to $70. BMO Capital analyst Simeon Siegel maintained an Outperform rating. Birkenstock shares settled at $57.16 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Telsey Advisory Group raised RH RH price target from $485 to $500. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernandez upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. RH shares closed at $396.39 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Deutsche Bank cut PPG Industries, Inc. PPG price target from $150 to $145. Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Buy rating. PPG shares closed at $121.25 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo raised C4 Therapeutics, Inc. CCCC price target from $8 to $12. Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. C4 Therapeutics shares closed at $3.6550 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Jefferies raised the price target for SentinelOne, Inc. S from $27 to $30. Jefferies analyst Joseph Gallo upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. SentinelOne shares settled at $22.05 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Stifel raised DT Midstream, Inc. DTM price target from $89 to $106. Stifel analyst Selman Akyol upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. DT Midstream shares closed at $95.41 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS increased AT&T Inc. T price target from $25 to $30. UBS analyst John Hodulik maintained a Buy rating. AT&T shares closed at $22.48 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
